Bandaged Hand, Nails Hammered Into Soles: Woman Murdered, Body Thrown In Field In Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: An unidentified body of a young woman bearing torture marks was recovered in Bihar's Nalanda on Wednesday with police suspecting it to a case of murder.

It is learnt that the body was spotted by locals in a field in Bahadurpur village under Chandi police station limits. Locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Woman Murdered, Body Thrown In Field In Bihar's Nalanda (ETV Bharat)

Chandi Police Station SHO, Suman Kumar, said that the body has been shifted to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for postmortem and identification.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was then thrown in the fields, Kumar said. The SHO further informed that the woman's left hand is bandaged, suggesting possible torture before murder.

Sources said that murderers have also hammered at least 10 nails into both the soles of the woman, who was wearing a nightie, thereby indicating that the woman was possibly subjected to inhuman torture before the murder.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has cornered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged murder.

In a post on X, Tejashwi said that Bihar was among the top states in terms of atrocities and harassment against women.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ashamed but has no shame! If someone is not affected by this soul-stirring, gruesome incident and brutality that happened in his home district, then he is not a human being! By the way, this incident will also be called a good event of Ram Rajya by the shameless BJP and NDA power-hungry people and they will ask what used to happen in the 15th century?,” Tejashwi added.