Band Baaja & Baraat: Foreigner Couples Find Vedic Way To Solemnise Marriages In Ujjain

Ujjain: Dario aka Vishnu Anand and Martina aka Ma Mangalananda, who wore sherwani and sari, putting tilak and bindi on their foreheads, looked every bit of desi, not exactly firangs, except for their complexion and language.

On Sunday, they all looked jubilant at Paramanand Yoga Anandmay Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Soon they were joined by Ian (Acharya Ramdas Anand) Gabriela (Ma Samananda), Maurizio (Prakashananda) and Nelmas (Ma Nityananda) whose wedding rituals took place as per Hindu rituals after darshan of Lord Mahakal at Mahabaleshwar temple in the holy city.

On the occasion, everyone wore traditional Indian clothes and the atmosphere reverberated with chanting of Vedic hymns. Soon garlands were exchanged and then couples took seven rounds.

These couples from Italy, America and Peru took seven rounds and vowed to keep marital bonds intact for their lives. The grooms accompanied by brides rode on horses and then the 'baraat' was taken out. Haldi and sangeet took place in Indore.

These couples came to Paramanand Institute of Yoga Science and Research in Indore for yoga training. They not only learnt yoga but also showed deep interest in Indian culture and traditions. Wedding rituals started a day before with the Haldi and Mehndi ceremony in Indore. In the evening, they took part in Mahila Sangeet. This ceremony saw a beautiful confluence of Indian and foreign cultures.