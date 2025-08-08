Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Banaskantha Farmers Protest Against Low Compensation For Bharatmala Express Highway Land Acquisition

Farmers in Banaskantha are protesting against low compensation for land acquired under the Bharatmala Express Highway project.

Banaskantha Farmers Protest Low Compensation For Bharatmala Express Highway Land Acquisition
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Banaskantha: Banaskantha farmers on Friday took out a rally alleging that they are not receiving fair compensation for their land, which has been acquired for a highway between Tharad and Ahmedabad in Banaskantha under the central government’s ‘Bharatmala Express Highway’ project.

Farmers from Kankrej, Deodar, Lakhani, and Tharad talukas in the district have launched protests, claiming they are being paid only Rs 20-22 per square metre, while land acquired by builders and businessmen in nearby areas fetches Rs 4,000-4,500 per square metre.

The farmers gathered near Chadhotar village in Palanpur and took out a 4 km rally to the Palanpur District Collector’s Office, where they submitted a memorandum.

Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel said, “Memorandums are being received repeatedly on the issue of land acquisition. There are allegations of irregularities in land acquisition. We will send a memorandum to the government on this matter. But the government has to decide on the entire matter.”

The protesting farmers have demanded compensation at fair market rates as per the new Jantri (market value) for the land acquired. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will unite farmers from across Gujarat for a large-scale protest from Palanpur to Gandhinagar.

The Congress party has extended its support. Banaskantha Member of Parliament Genniben Thakor accused the government of paying low compensation, saying that while some farmers received higher Jantri prices for their land, most were offered very low rates.

Congress leaders, including the District Congress President, joined the rally and submitted a proposal to the District Collector demanding fair compensation for farmers.

Read More

  1. Farmers Getting Ready For Showdown on Unfulfilled Promises, Anti Peasant Policies
  2. Battered By Trump Onslaught, Modi Trying To Portray Himself As Farmers' Champion: Cong

Banaskantha: Banaskantha farmers on Friday took out a rally alleging that they are not receiving fair compensation for their land, which has been acquired for a highway between Tharad and Ahmedabad in Banaskantha under the central government’s ‘Bharatmala Express Highway’ project.

Farmers from Kankrej, Deodar, Lakhani, and Tharad talukas in the district have launched protests, claiming they are being paid only Rs 20-22 per square metre, while land acquired by builders and businessmen in nearby areas fetches Rs 4,000-4,500 per square metre.

The farmers gathered near Chadhotar village in Palanpur and took out a 4 km rally to the Palanpur District Collector’s Office, where they submitted a memorandum.

Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel said, “Memorandums are being received repeatedly on the issue of land acquisition. There are allegations of irregularities in land acquisition. We will send a memorandum to the government on this matter. But the government has to decide on the entire matter.”

The protesting farmers have demanded compensation at fair market rates as per the new Jantri (market value) for the land acquired. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will unite farmers from across Gujarat for a large-scale protest from Palanpur to Gandhinagar.

The Congress party has extended its support. Banaskantha Member of Parliament Genniben Thakor accused the government of paying low compensation, saying that while some farmers received higher Jantri prices for their land, most were offered very low rates.

Congress leaders, including the District Congress President, joined the rally and submitted a proposal to the District Collector demanding fair compensation for farmers.

Read More

  1. Farmers Getting Ready For Showdown on Unfulfilled Promises, Anti Peasant Policies
  2. Battered By Trump Onslaught, Modi Trying To Portray Himself As Farmers' Champion: Cong

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANASKANTHA FARMERSBANASKANTHA FARMERS PROTESTLAND ACQUISITIONBHARATMALA EXPRESS HIGHWAYBANASKANTHA FARMERS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.