Banaskantha Farmers Protest Against Low Compensation For Bharatmala Express Highway Land Acquisition

Banaskantha: Banaskantha farmers on Friday took out a rally alleging that they are not receiving fair compensation for their land, which has been acquired for a highway between Tharad and Ahmedabad in Banaskantha under the central government’s ‘Bharatmala Express Highway’ project.

Farmers from Kankrej, Deodar, Lakhani, and Tharad talukas in the district have launched protests, claiming they are being paid only Rs 20-22 per square metre, while land acquired by builders and businessmen in nearby areas fetches Rs 4,000-4,500 per square metre.

The farmers gathered near Chadhotar village in Palanpur and took out a 4 km rally to the Palanpur District Collector’s Office, where they submitted a memorandum.

Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel said, “Memorandums are being received repeatedly on the issue of land acquisition. There are allegations of irregularities in land acquisition. We will send a memorandum to the government on this matter. But the government has to decide on the entire matter.”