Banaskantha Farmers Protest Against Low Compensation For Bharatmala Express Highway Land Acquisition

Banaskantha: Banaskantha farmers on Friday took out a rally alleging that they are not receiving fair compensation for their land, which has been acquired for a highway between Tharad and Ahmedabad in Banaskantha under the central government’s ‘Bharatmala Express Highway’ project.
Farmers from Kankrej, Deodar, Lakhani, and Tharad talukas in the district have launched protests, claiming they are being paid only Rs 20-22 per square metre, while land acquired by builders and businessmen in nearby areas fetches Rs 4,000-4,500 per square metre.
The farmers gathered near Chadhotar village in Palanpur and took out a 4 km rally to the Palanpur District Collector’s Office, where they submitted a memorandum.
Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel said, “Memorandums are being received repeatedly on the issue of land acquisition. There are allegations of irregularities in land acquisition. We will send a memorandum to the government on this matter. But the government has to decide on the entire matter.”
The protesting farmers have demanded compensation at fair market rates as per the new Jantri (market value) for the land acquired. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will unite farmers from across Gujarat for a large-scale protest from Palanpur to Gandhinagar.
The Congress party has extended its support. Banaskantha Member of Parliament Genniben Thakor accused the government of paying low compensation, saying that while some farmers received higher Jantri prices for their land, most were offered very low rates.
Congress leaders, including the District Congress President, joined the rally and submitted a proposal to the District Collector demanding fair compensation for farmers.
