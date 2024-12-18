Bridging the Gap: Where The Government Fails, People Of Daniyalpur Rise

Varanasi: For the villagers of Daniyalpur in Banaras, the absence of a bridge is more than an inconvenience—it is a challenge they have been facing for decades. With no help in sight from authorities, the villagers take matters into their own hands, constructing a bamboo bridge over the Varuna River to make life easy, year after year. It is no mean a feat, born of necessity and frustration after years of neglect.

Daniyalpur village, located just three kilometers from Banaras Cantt Railway Station, sits on the banks of the Varuna River. With a population of over 30,000, the area comprises seven smaller villages, including thousands of children, women, and elderly residents. Despite its proximity to urban areas, the village has been isolated for two decades due to the lack of a bridge over the river. While an alternative road exists, it stretches 8–10 kilometers, making daily commute an arduous and time-consuming ordeal.

Daniyalpur Villagers Building Bamboo Bridge (ETV Bharat)

Ajay, a resident, recalls the days when boats provided a simple means to cross the river. “A decade ago, the boats stopped running, and we were left with no option. We have been demanding a bridge ever since, writing letters and approaching public representatives, but nothing ever materialized,” he laments.

Without the bridge, a journey that should take 10 minutes stretches to two hours. “If the government had built a bridge, we could reach Banaras Cantt in no time. But now, we are forced to walk or cycle for hours, which has disrupted every aspect of our lives,” Ajay says.

With no option left, the villagers took matters into their own hands. Pooling in donations, they begin constructing a bamboo bridge, that cost around Rs 3–4 lakh and takes a month to complete. People from the villages volunteer to bring the bridge up. “We fail to understand why is a permanent bridge not feasible. The government should at least think of some alterntive solution like a pontoon bridge. It would make a world of difference to us,” he says.

Sans a bridge, children, particularly girls, face the hardest struggles. Anuradha, a 10th-grade student, explains how the long commute has disrupted their education. “Many girls in our village have stopped going to school because of the distance and the unsafe paths. Even for those of us who do attend, we are always late for tuition and often have to walk or cycle back home in the dark. It’s unsafe, and our families worry constantly,” she says.

For the women of Daniyalpur, the lack of connectivity is more than an inconvenience—it’s a barrier to financial independence. Many are vegetable vendors who rely on daily trips to the city to sell their produce. “We grow vegetables but can’t sell them in the city without spending hours on the road or paying high transport costs,” says one of the women. “What should take 10 minutes takes two hours,” she adds.

In case of medical emergencies, it becomes even herculean to shift patients to hospital. Pregnant women and critically ill patients face delays in reaching hospitals. “By the time we arrange for transport or an ambulance, it’s too late,” another resident states.

Despite years of appeals to local leaders, including two cabinet ministers, the villagers’ requests for a bridge have gone unanswered. Ganesh, another resident, says, “Our population is over 30,000, and yet no one listens to us. Sometime back, two officials visited to take stock of the bridge situation, but nothing happened. We’ve been forced to spend our own money and build temporary bridge every year.”

Village councillor Govind Prasad echoes similar sentiments. “We’ve raised this issue repeatedly, but our demands have been ignored. A bridge here would benefit thousands, yet the government turns a blind eye,” he says.

The bamboo bridge is fragile and perilous, especially during monsoons, when the Varuna River swells. “We can only hope that our voices will be heard someday,” says Ajay. “Until then, we’ll keep building and waiting for a better bridge some day.”