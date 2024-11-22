ETV Bharat / state

Bananas From Anantapur To Travel By Ships To Arab Countries

Around 680 metric tonnes of G-9 banana variety will be sent to Mumbai from Tadiapatri railway station on 34 wagons and then loaded on ships.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Amaravati: Banana cultivators of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district have something to cheer about. The fruit from the district will now reach Arab countries including Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Bahrain by ships.

While so far bananas had been transported to other cities through roads, this will be for the first time that these will be sent through ships to another continent.

Anantapur grown bananas are always in demand (ETV Bharat)

A total of 680 metric tonnes of G-9 banana variety have been prepared for being exported through 34 wagons. A train-full of bananas will depart for Mumbai from Tadipatri railway station, from where it will be transported to the Middle East by ships.

Representatives of Delhi-based Desai Fruits Vegetable Company came forward to buy Anantapur-grown bananas in 2018. At that time, 12,000 to 15,000 metric tonnes were exported annually.

Banana plantation in Anantapur (ETV Bharat)

Recently, Sri Krishna Impex Venture Private Limited purchased G-9 variety of bananas. Official sources in the Horticulture Department said steps are being taken to export these if the quality remains fresh till March. The bananas were purchased at Rs 27 per kg and Rs 27,000 per tonne and this amount was deposited directly to the farmers' accounts.

“A total of 24 types of fruits are grown in the district. The fruits grown here have a unique taste and flavour and so there is a great demand here. Our fruits are exported on regular basis and representatives of recognised companies are approaching us. Previously, a tonne was bought for Rs 12,500 and recently, we bought a tonne for Rs 27,000. The cultivators are getting a good price for their produce” Narasimha Rao, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Anantapur said.

Anantapur grown bananas are always in demand (ETV Bharat)
TAGGED:

