Jaisalmer: District Magistrate Issues Orders Banning Use of Pakistani Local SIM

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Jaisalmer District Collector and Magistrate Pratapsingh Nathawat has issued an order banning the use of Pakistani local SIM at the international border area adjoining Jaisalmer.

He added that owing to the network of mobile towers located in the Pakistani area adjoining the international border of Jaisalmer district being 3 to 4 km inside the Indian border, Pakistani local SIM can be easily used.

The District Collector said that in case of any violation, strict action will be taken against the guilty as per the provisions of the law. He said that this order will remain effective for the next two months.

In view of the Indian Air Force's Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 to be held at the Chandhan Field Firing Range of Jaisalmer, a border district adjacent to the India-Pakistan border, and the four-day desert festival that will give Jaisalmer tourism recognition globally, along with the Border Security Force on the border, the districts The district and police administration is completely on alert mode.

In view of the potential threat to national security, it is absolutely necessary to ban the use of Pakistani SIM with immediate effect under Section 144 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, he added.

