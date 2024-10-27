ETV Bharat / state

Ban On Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali In This Madhya Pradesh District

Japalpur: Authorities have banned the use of firecrackers containing barium salt, arsenic, lithium, mercury, and antimony in the district ahead of Diwali. They have also issued a warning to the public, saying that the bursting firecrackers can lead them into legal trouble.

An order issued by the district administration on Sunday cautioned that chemicals used in firecrackers have adverse effects on the human body, which may disturb happiness during the festival season.

Citing a directive by the National Green Tribunal directive, the order stated that the purchase and sale of firecrackers containing chemicals like barium salt, arsenic, lithium, mercury, and antimony are completely prohibited.

“Transportation of these firecrackers is also prohibited. If anyone is found buying or selling these firecrackers, legal action will be taken against him,” it said.

Burst Crackers Between 8 PM And 10 PM

The bursting of firecrackers with an intensity of more than 4 meters and more than 125 decibels has also been banned, the district administration said.

It also fixed a time duration (from 8 PM to 10 PM) during which the bursting of some firecrackers is allowed.