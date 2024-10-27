Ban On Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali In This Madhya Pradesh District

Japalpur: Authorities have banned the use of firecrackers containing barium salt, arsenic, lithium, mercury, and antimony in the district ahead of Diwali. They have also issued a warning to the public, saying that the bursting firecrackers can lead them into legal trouble.
An order issued by the district administration on Sunday cautioned that chemicals used in firecrackers have adverse effects on the human body, which may disturb happiness during the festival season.
Citing a directive by the National Green Tribunal directive, the order stated that the purchase and sale of firecrackers containing chemicals like barium salt, arsenic, lithium, mercury, and antimony are completely prohibited.
“Transportation of these firecrackers is also prohibited. If anyone is found buying or selling these firecrackers, legal action will be taken against him,” it said.
Burst Crackers Between 8 PM And 10 PM
The bursting of firecrackers with an intensity of more than 4 meters and more than 125 decibels has also been banned, the district administration said.
It also fixed a time duration (from 8 PM to 10 PM) during which the bursting of some firecrackers is allowed.
“There is a ban on bursting crackers near courts, hospitals, and schools,” it said.
Doctors Advise Caution
Meanwhile, doctors have also advised people to stay safe and use only green crackers to prevent air pollution and respiratory illnesses.
"Many chemicals are used in crackers for bright light, which is not good for the human body. Therefore, while using crackers, keep your body far away from the crackers,” said Dr Avtar Pachauri.
“Arsenic contained in some crackers is a slow poison. If it enters the body in more than a certain amount, it can be fatal. Similarly, other constituents like lead and barium salts are also fatal for the human body," he said.
Dr Pachauri said that if the smoke that emanates after burning firecrackers enters a human body, it can damage the lungs.
“Blisters can also appear on your skin, and irritation can occur in the eyes. Repeatedly looking at very bright light can also damage the eyes. Therefore, crackers should not be burst lightly and should be burst with the utmost caution," he said.
