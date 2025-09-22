ETV Bharat / state

UP Government Orders Removal Of Caste References From Police Records And Public Spaces

Acting on Allahabad High Court's directive, UP banned caste mentions in police documents, signboards, and rallies, aiming to curb caste based discrimination.

UP Government
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with government officials. (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has moved to erase caste references from police paperwork and public signboards, acting on directions from the Allahabad High Court.

An order issued by Acting Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said caste details will no longer be included in FIRs, arrest memos, or charge sheets. The purpose of this decision is to promote equality in society and curb caste-based discrimination. Instead, officials will record parents’ names.

Caste slogans or symbols painted on police stations, vehicles, and notice boards must also be scrubbed off according to the order. The government has, at the same time, barred caste-based rallies and warned of tighter checks on social media posts that push such divisions.

Kumar said concerns had been growing over the way routine mention of caste in police records was fuelling social friction.

The High Court had pressed the state to act on the matter. The directive makes clear that laws like the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where caste identification is legally required, will remain unchanged. To carry out the order, police rules will be amended and a new standard operating procedure drafted. Officials say the step is aimed at improving transparency in the police system while sending a wider message of equality and social unity.

