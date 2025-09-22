ETV Bharat / state

UP Government Orders Removal Of Caste References From Police Records And Public Spaces

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has moved to erase caste references from police paperwork and public signboards, acting on directions from the Allahabad High Court.

An order issued by Acting Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said caste details will no longer be included in FIRs, arrest memos, or charge sheets. The purpose of this decision is to promote equality in society and curb caste-based discrimination. Instead, officials will record parents’ names.

Caste slogans or symbols painted on police stations, vehicles, and notice boards must also be scrubbed off according to the order. The government has, at the same time, barred caste-based rallies and warned of tighter checks on social media posts that push such divisions.

Kumar said concerns had been growing over the way routine mention of caste in police records was fuelling social friction.