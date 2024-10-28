Not 'Stray' Call Them 'Destitute': Rajasthan Government's New Term For Abandoned Cows

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued an order banning the use of the term “awara” (stray) for cows and other bovines in the state, terming it “insulting” and “inappropriate”.
The order said that words like “helpless” or “destitute” should be used for cows and other bovines that are roaming on roads or any other place of their own.
The issue was first highlighted in July when the state Animal Husbandry minister Joraram Kumawat raised it in the assembly saying that cows in Rajasthan will not be called “stray” but the term “nirashit” (destitute) will be used to refer to the animal.
He had also claimed that the BJP government was working for the protection and promotion of cows and bulls and had provided with Rs 250 crore welfare fund for them.
Kumawat remarked this after several members, both from the government and opposition parties, expressed concerns during the discussion in the budget session of the assembly to calling and describing the cattle as "stray".
‘Gaushala In Every Panchayat’
Talking to reporters on Monday, Kumawat said that the government was running many schemes for cow promotion with sensitivity.
“Nine-month grant is being given for cows in Gaushalas. A 12-month grant is being given in Nandi Shalas. A yearly grant is also being given to sick and disabled animals,” he said.
“There is also an effort to open as many new Gaushalas as possible. There is a plan to open animal shelters at every Panchayat level. In this, 10 percent amount will have to be given to the organization, while 90 percent amount will be given by the government. There is a provision of giving Rs 1.56 crore for Nandi Shala,” he said.