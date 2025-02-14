'Ban Liquor Sales In Jammu Kashmir': Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Prohibition Bill In Assembly

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday staged a protest here demanding a blanket ban on liquor in the Union Territory. It also sought a prohibition bill in the upcoming assembly session starting on March 3.

Led by the J&K chief of the party, Manish Sahni, the demonstrators held a march holding placards that read “Liquor sale should be banned on the Holy Land of J&K,” “The first step towards addiction is liquor shops,” and “City of temples turned into a city of alcohol.”

Sahni said that Jammu and Kashmir was the land of saints and sages, and there are world-famous holy religious places like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Shri Amarnath Dham, Hazratbal Dargah, Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib, and Tapo Asthana.

“Our religious faith is being hurt by the sale of liquor. On the other hand, Jammu, the city of temples, has been turned into a city of alcohol with liquor shops everywhere. Liquor is being sold near religious places, schools, and colleges, and illegal collection of more than MRP is being done openly,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) protest in Jammu demanding ban on liquor in J&K (ETV Bharat)

Sahni claimed that liquor shops were the first step of drug addiction. “In the last 5 years, the number of people coming to the de-addiction centre has increased by 100 times, and the rampant drug peddling is a telltale sign of the growing drug addiction among the youth,” he said.

The Sena (UBT) J&K president also demanded that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah bring and pass the bill on the liquor ban in the upcoming assembly session and that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should give his approval for it.

Sahni welcomed the statements of a few MLAs of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and other parties to bring a liquor ban proposal but questioned their intention. He said that preparations were being made to bring private bills not at the party level but at the individual level.

“Even before this, private bills have been brought for liquor bans, which have proved to be a farce. BJP MLAs and leaders who have become so-called contractors of faith and religion clarify their stand on the liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sahni said.