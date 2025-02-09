Hours After Delhi Election Results, GA Dept Imposes Ban On Transfer Of Files, Documents And Computer Hardware From Secretariat

New Delhi: Moments after the results of the Delhi Assembly elections were announced, Delhi Government's General Administration Department issued an order prohibiting transfer of files, documents and computer hardware from the Secretariat. The order was issued to ensure the safety of important records.

The order states that without the permission of the General Administration Department (GAD), no officer or employee can take out any kind of documents, files, or electronic data from the Secretariat premises. The instruction has also been issued to the branch in-charge officers of the concerned departments, so that they can ensure the safety of the records, documents and files.

The order has been implemented for the Secretariat offices as well as those of the Council of Ministers and their camp offices. The concerned officials have been instructed to ensure that the order is strictly followed. Senior officials of various departments have been instructed to implement the order. This includes the Chief Minister's Additional Secretary, secretaries of various departments, the Chief Secretary's Special Officer and other senior officers. Disciplinary action will be taken against those violating it.

The order issued by the GA Department (ETV Bharat)

The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest numbers showing the saffron party registering victory in 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. AAP managed to win only 22 seats while Congress did not open its account. The counting of votes for the February 5 Assembly Elections took place on Saturday. As results trickled in, BJP was leading from the word go and continued its dominance throughout the day, easily crossing the magic figure of 36 in the 70-seat Assembly.

AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat and congratulated BJP for the win. Apart from his party losing the polls, Kejriwal suffered a personal defeat in the New Delhi constituency where he lost to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma by a margin of 4049 votes.