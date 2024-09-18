ETV Bharat / state

Bamboo-Themed Park Opens In Delhi

New Delhi: A new park built on a bamboo theme has opened, offering visitors a taste of nature, recreation, and cultural experience. The park, designed to promote eco-friendliness, features structures and decorations made from bamboo, emphasising a connection to the environment.

Baansera Park has been built in about 163 hectares in Sarai Kale Khan. The construction of Baansera Park was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on August 9, 2022. This park has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The park offers various attractions, including bamboo walkways, seating areas, and artistic installations. Visitors can also enjoy scenic bamboo groves. In addition, the park offers several recreational activities for families and individuals, such as nature trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas. Educational programs on bamboo cultivation and sustainable living are also part of the park’s initiatives to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

Local officials have praised the park as a model for sustainable urban development. The officials said that the use of bamboo is a fast-growing and renewable resource. According to the officials of the Horticulture Department, work is underway to make Baansera Park more attractive. Bamboo is being planted in a systematic manner at various places.