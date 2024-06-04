ETV Bharat / state

Balurghat Lok Sabha Seat 2024 Results Live: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Trailing By 16,080 Votes

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 8:17 AM IST

Updated : Jun 4, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Balurghat, which went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, registered a voter turnout of 79.09%. Sukanta Majumdar, who defeated Trinamool Congress's Arpita Ghosh in 2019 Lok Sabha election, faces Biplab Mitra, his main opponent from the same party, this time.

Kolkata: BJP's Balurghat candidate Sukanta majumdar is trailing by 16,080 votes as early trends indicate on Tuesday. This segment remains one of the most keenly-watched segments out of total 42 Lok Sabha seats. It is due to the fact that two high profile candidates are locking horns with each other. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and state minister Biplab Mitra are candidates to watch out for from this North Bengal seat, which shares borders with Bangladesh.

Majumdar, who secured 45.02% of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 539,317 votes by defeating Arpita Ghosh of AITC, was tipped to have an edge over his main opponent Mitra and as he emerges as a strong contender to win though competition can be stiff this time.

Jaydeb Siddhanta of the RSP and Biplab Mitra of the Trinamool Congress are challenging Sukanta in a more or less triangular contest. Biplab is also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and is hoping to make a successful dent in the BJP’s kitty. Incidentally, three out of the seven Assembly segments that comprise this seat, are held by the BJP. The contest is an intense one here.

2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP had emerged victorious in the Balurghat seat with Sukanta Majumdar outsmarting Ghosh who was runner-up garnering 506024 votes. Balurghat, which went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, registered a voter turnout of 79.09%.

