Balodabazar Ruckus: 16 Accused Sent To Judicial Remand

Balodabazar: The dispute over the bursting of firecrackers in Damakheda village of the district has entered the political arena. Some villagers attacked Udit Muni Nam Saheb, son of Guru Prakash Muni Nam Saheb, and tried to set their ashram afire on November 1.

Police detained 16 accused in this case. They are Durgesh Devangan, Bhuvaneshwar Devangan, Pratap Sahu, Hari Sahu, Ajay Sahu, Rakesh Kumar Dhruv, Chand Kumar Dhruv, Ashish Kumar Dhruv, Ramavatar Dhruv, Arjun Nirmalkar, Devlal Monu Verma, Puran Devangan, Kishan Devangan, Dujram Devangan, Omprakash Devangan and woman Rekha Devangan. The accused have been sent on judicial remand.

Before police swang into action, PCC chief Deepak Baij, leader of the opposition Charan Das Mahant and senior Congress leaders reached Damakheda to meet Guru Prakash Muni Saheb of the Kabir sect. Baij slammed the state government by saying this was the second big incident in Balodabazar. Even before this, miscreants had set fire to the SP and Collectorate offices here. Miscreants were breaking into houses, bursting crackers and pelting stones. This shows that there was no law and order in the state now. A big incident was happening every second or third day. The home minister should be dismissed. Till now, the administration is investigating the matter and has assured strict action against the culprits.