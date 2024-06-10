Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh): The demonstration of a particular community has turned violent at Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh. The angry mob vandalised several vehicles parked in the premises of the Collectorate and set them ablaze, officials said.

Balodabazar: Over 200 Vehicles Parked in Collectorate Set Ablaze By Angry Mob (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that the protestors had a scuffle with the police and several of them sustained injuries. Thousands of people of the community have been protesting in Dussehra ground for several days in protest against the damage to the religious place of a particular community in Girodpuri area.

The mob on Monday reached to surround the Collectorate and District Panchayat office among others. "Despite heavy security arrangements and barricading in the Collectorate premises, the police failed to stop the protesters. People of a particular community set over 200 vehicles parked in the Collectorate ablaze," officials added.

In Girodpuri, anti-social elements created a ruckus in the Mahkoni temple complex located in Amar Gufa. The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested three people the protestors are demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma has announced a judicial probe.

A senior police official said that a heavy police force has been deployed on the spot. "Efforts are also being made to convince the crowd. At the same time, efforts are on to extinguish the fire," added the senior police official.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai appealed for peace and harmony. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sai wrote, "On the unpleasant situation that arose in Balodabazar district, the IG and Commissioner have been instructed to immediately reach the spot."

"The Chief Secretary and DGP have been summoned and preliminary information about the incident has been taken and a report of the incident has also been sought. It should be noted that Home Minister Vijay Sharma had already been directed to conduct a judicial inquiry into the Amar Gufa case of Girodpuri, which was announced by him. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who spoil social harmony and an appeal has been made to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," added the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.