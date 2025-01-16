Balloons From Tamil Nadu's Pollachi Festival Land In Kerala, Spark Safety Concerns

Pollachi: The ongoing International Balloon Festival in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi has raised safety concerns after several balloons, including one carrying children, landed unexpectedly in Kerala due to wind variation and shortages of fuel.

The festival, which has been ongoing for the past three days, features giant balloons of various shapes from international participants. However, two incidents of balloons landing in Kerala's Palakkad district have alarmed the public.

The first incident occurred two days ago when a balloon carrying children landed in the Kannimari area of Kerala. This was followed by another balloon, which landed near high-voltage wires in Pathancheri village, Palakkad, at around 7.30 AM on Thursday. No injuries were reported in both incidents.

The unexpected landings have also sparked concern among locals, who are now questioning the safety measures in place for the festival. Residents have voiced fears about potential hazards posed by technical issues and unpredictable weather, particularly concerning the balloon's ability to land safely.

In response to the incidents, festival organizers explained that the balloons had encountered unexpected weather changes and fuel shortages, which contributed to the landings in agricultural fields. They assured the public that all necessary safety precautions had been taken and that steps would be implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future.