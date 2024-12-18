ETV Bharat / state

Baldness 'Cure' Or Con? Chaos Ensues As Hundreds Queue Up For Rs 20 Treatment, Probe Launched

In Meerut, hundreds lined up for a 'miracle' baldness cure, paying Rs 20 for treatment, leading to a traffic jam and a police investigation.

People Queue Up For Baldness Cure (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Meerut: In a scene straight out of a comedy film, a makeshift hair growth stall in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area became the centre of attention as hundreds of people stood in queue, eagerly waiting to try a 'miracle' baldness cure for just Rs 20. The bizarre event has since sparked controversy and a police investigation after a video of the crowd went viral, leaving many wondering if people were falling for a scam or genuinely seeking a quick fix for their hair woes.

The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, resembled the premise of popular films like Bala and Ujda Chaman, where characters grapple with baldness and go to extreme lengths to reclaim their hair. However, in this real-life version, a man named Salman from Bijnor was at the heart of the 'treatment', claiming to restore hair in just eight days using a mysterious paste applied to people's heads. The crowd, desperate for a solution, did not hesitate to pay Rs 20 for the treatment and an additional Rs 300 for the medicine itself.

Hundreds Queue For Rs 20 Treatment
Serpentine queue for 'hair care' treatment (ETV Bharat)

As word spread about this so-called 'guaranteed' baldness cure, the queue of hopefuls quickly grew, causing a traffic jam in the area. Even an ambulance got stuck in the congestion as people rushed to get in line for what they believed was a miracle.

"It sounded too good to be true, but I had to try," said one of the people waiting under the hot sun. " I have been dealing with hair loss for years, and for Rs 20, why not give it a shot," he added. Soon, people began to record the scene, and the video made its way to social media, catching the attention of local authorities.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Kataria responded by ordering an investigation. "I came to know about the incident through social media. Our team went to the spot but couldn't find anyone there," he said. "An inquiry is underway to identify these people and take action."

Hundreds Queue For Rs 20 Treatment Hair Treatment
Serpentine Queue For Rs 20 Treatment Hair Treatment (ETV Bharat)

Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek confirmed that a complaint has been lodged, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

The CMO also warned the public against falling for such fraudulent claims, urging them to seek treatment only from certified medical professionals. "Don't fall into the trap of such quacks. If you face any health issues, visit a government hospital for proper treatment."

TAGGED:

