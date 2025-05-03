2 injured after portion of hospital balcony collapses in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: Two persons, including a woman, suffered injuries on Saturday after a portion of a state-run hospital’s balcony collapsed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

The incident occurred on the second floor of MGM Hospital’s medicine department, they said. The two trapped persons were immediately rescued and provided treatment in the hospital, Officer-in-Charge of Sakchi police station Anand Mishra said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into the incident. He also asked the state’s health minister to ensure appropriate action.