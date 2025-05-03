ETV Bharat / state

2 Injured After Portion Of Hospital Balcony Collapses In Jamshedpur

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into the incident.

2 injured after portion of hospital balcony collapses in Jamshedpur
2 injured after portion of hospital balcony collapses in Jamshedpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jamshedpur: Two persons, including a woman, suffered injuries on Saturday after a portion of a state-run hospital’s balcony collapsed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

The incident occurred on the second floor of MGM Hospital’s medicine department, they said. The two trapped persons were immediately rescued and provided treatment in the hospital, Officer-in-Charge of Sakchi police station Anand Mishra said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into the incident. He also asked the state’s health minister to ensure appropriate action.

Jamshedpur: Two persons, including a woman, suffered injuries on Saturday after a portion of a state-run hospital’s balcony collapsed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

The incident occurred on the second floor of MGM Hospital’s medicine department, they said. The two trapped persons were immediately rescued and provided treatment in the hospital, Officer-in-Charge of Sakchi police station Anand Mishra said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into the incident. He also asked the state’s health minister to ensure appropriate action.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MGM HOSPITAL IN JAMSHEDPURजमशेदपुर एमजीएम अस्पतालएमजीएम में हादसाएमजीएम अस्पताल में छज्जा गिराJAMSHEDPUR HOSPITAL COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.