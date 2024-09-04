ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Spectators Injured As Balcony Collapses During Mahaviri Procession In Bihar's Chhapra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

A balcony collapsed onto a Mahaviri procession in Chhapra last night, leaving nearly 100 spectators injured. All the injured are presently undergoing treatment at the health centre and clinics.

Over 100 Spectators Injured As Balcony Collapses During Mahaviri Procession In Bihar's Chhapra.
Balcony collapsed on spectators (ETV Bharat Photo)

Saran (Bihar): Nearly 100 people were injured after the balcony of a house on the route of Mahaviri procession collapsed in Bihar's Chhapra district on Tuesday night, police said.

Some of the injured were standing on the balcony watching the procession while many had climbed on the roof and others were standing underneath. When a portion of the balcony suddenly collapsed, those who had gathered there as well as people on the roof fell on the ground crashing on several other spectators.

At that time, people were enjoying the orchestra during the procession. It is being told that the orchestra had been called at the Isuapur fair of the district and many groups were performing. While the people were engrossed in listening to the orchestra, a chaos ensued in the area following the balcony collapse incident.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment. Presently, some of the injured are undergoing treated at the Isuapur Community Health Centre and many have been admitted to the private clinics of the district.

Likewise every year, this year the Bhimavir Mela Jhanda Yatra was being taken out and many orchestra groups were participating in it. The procession has always drawn a huge number of spectators.

Read more

Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured

Saran (Bihar): Nearly 100 people were injured after the balcony of a house on the route of Mahaviri procession collapsed in Bihar's Chhapra district on Tuesday night, police said.

Some of the injured were standing on the balcony watching the procession while many had climbed on the roof and others were standing underneath. When a portion of the balcony suddenly collapsed, those who had gathered there as well as people on the roof fell on the ground crashing on several other spectators.

At that time, people were enjoying the orchestra during the procession. It is being told that the orchestra had been called at the Isuapur fair of the district and many groups were performing. While the people were engrossed in listening to the orchestra, a chaos ensued in the area following the balcony collapse incident.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment. Presently, some of the injured are undergoing treated at the Isuapur Community Health Centre and many have been admitted to the private clinics of the district.

Likewise every year, this year the Bhimavir Mela Jhanda Yatra was being taken out and many orchestra groups were participating in it. The procession has always drawn a huge number of spectators.

Read more

Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALCONY COLLAPSESSPECTATORS INJUREDMAHAVIRI PROCESSIONBALCONY COLLAPSES IN CHHAPRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.