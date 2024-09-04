ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Spectators Injured As Balcony Collapses During Mahaviri Procession In Bihar's Chhapra

Saran (Bihar): Nearly 100 people were injured after the balcony of a house on the route of Mahaviri procession collapsed in Bihar's Chhapra district on Tuesday night, police said.

Some of the injured were standing on the balcony watching the procession while many had climbed on the roof and others were standing underneath. When a portion of the balcony suddenly collapsed, those who had gathered there as well as people on the roof fell on the ground crashing on several other spectators.

At that time, people were enjoying the orchestra during the procession. It is being told that the orchestra had been called at the Isuapur fair of the district and many groups were performing. While the people were engrossed in listening to the orchestra, a chaos ensued in the area following the balcony collapse incident.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby health centres for treatment. Presently, some of the injured are undergoing treated at the Isuapur Community Health Centre and many have been admitted to the private clinics of the district.