Jharkhand: In Godda, Santhal Tribesmen Mourn Loss Of Their 'Ancestor' Mahishasura

Godda: The Santhal tribals of Mayurbhanj district invoke Goddess Durga in their vibrant tradition of the Dansaye dance but little does anyone know about their love and adoration for their ancestor-Mahishasura.

Much like Bisrakh, a village in Uttar Pradesh, located just 40 kilometres from Delhi, which considers itself to be Ravana's birthplace, with villagers counting themselves as his descendants, Santhals here, too mourn the loss of Mahishasura.

For the unversed, in traditional Hindu scriptures, the word Asur is used almost synonymously with demon. Several anthropologists opine that Asurs were among the proto-Australoid groups residing in modern-day Jharkhand and the western part of West Bengal.

In today's world, the Asur tribe is now found in the Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga and Palamu districts of Jharkhand and north Bengal's Alipurduar districts. As per the common Asur belief, they are descendants of 'Hudur-Durga' - the Santhal name for Mahishasura.

Nityananda Hembram, the head of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Madowa, a Santhal organisation said that Mahishasura has been revered as a hero traditionally by Santhals in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"We have been opposing the way Mahishasura is portrayed in Durga Puja where he is shown kneeling before Durga who kills him. While Santhals have for long revered him, for the past 12 years they have been conducting a public puja much like others perform Durga Puja," Hembram had said earlier.

Tribe's Grief For Mahishasura: It was a poignant sight to behold when the tribals reached the Balbadda fairground and emotionally called out for their ancestor. "Where is my Mahisha?" Please tell us where is Mahisha?" they questioned unanimously with pain in their voice.

Bidding Farewell: The temple's priest bid them farewell by offering them Tulsi leaves and water from the Ganga along with Prasad (). Interestingly, their group had only male members, which is rare in tribal cultural presentations.

Arun Kumar Ram, Caretaker, Fair Management, said that this exhibitionism by the tribals is symbolic. "The performances take place over five days, from Sasthi to Vijayadashami, as the groups dance in front of shops and homes, earning small sums for their efforts. The committee will reward the teams who perform best," he said.