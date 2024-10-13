ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: In Godda, Santhal Tribesmen Mourn Loss Of Their 'Ancestor' Mahishasura

Mahishasura has been revered as a hero traditionally by Santhals. Their hearts bleed to see the vadh (slaughter) of their ancestor during the festive season.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The Santhal tribals of Mayurbhanj district invoke Goddess Durga in their vibrant tradition of the Dansaye dance but little does anyone know about their love and adoration for their ancestor- Mahishasura.
For a long time, tribals have opposed the way Mahishasura is portrayed in Durga Puja where he is shown kneeling before Durga who kills him. (ETV Bharat)

Godda: The Santhal tribals of Mayurbhanj district invoke Goddess Durga in their vibrant tradition of the Dansaye dance but little does anyone know about their love and adoration for their ancestor-Mahishasura.

Much like Bisrakh, a village in Uttar Pradesh, located just 40 kilometres from Delhi, which considers itself to be Ravana's birthplace, with villagers counting themselves as his descendants, Santhals here, too mourn the loss of Mahishasura.

For the unversed, in traditional Hindu scriptures, the word Asur is used almost synonymously with demon. Several anthropologists opine that Asurs were among the proto-Australoid groups residing in modern-day Jharkhand and the western part of West Bengal.

In today's world, the Asur tribe is now found in the Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga and Palamu districts of Jharkhand and north Bengal's Alipurduar districts. As per the common Asur belief, they are descendants of 'Hudur-Durga' - the Santhal name for Mahishasura.

Nityananda Hembram, the head of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Madowa, a Santhal organisation said that Mahishasura has been revered as a hero traditionally by Santhals in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"We have been opposing the way Mahishasura is portrayed in Durga Puja where he is shown kneeling before Durga who kills him. While Santhals have for long revered him, for the past 12 years they have been conducting a public puja much like others perform Durga Puja," Hembram had said earlier.

Tribe's Grief For Mahishasura: It was a poignant sight to behold when the tribals reached the Balbadda fairground and emotionally called out for their ancestor. "Where is my Mahisha?" Please tell us where is Mahisha?" they questioned unanimously with pain in their voice.

Bidding Farewell: The temple's priest bid them farewell by offering them Tulsi leaves and water from the Ganga along with Prasad (). Interestingly, their group had only male members, which is rare in tribal cultural presentations.

Arun Kumar Ram, Caretaker, Fair Management, said that this exhibitionism by the tribals is symbolic. "The performances take place over five days, from Sasthi to Vijayadashami, as the groups dance in front of shops and homes, earning small sums for their efforts. The committee will reward the teams who perform best," he said.

Read More:

  1. Durga Puja 2024: A Slice Of Assam in This Bengal Durga Puja; Here, Maa Wears Stunning 'Mekhela-Chador'
  2. Santhals Immerse In Dansaye Dance During Durga Puja
  3. Ratan Tata Death: 300 Durga Puja Committees In Jamshedpur Refrain From Playing Music

Godda: The Santhal tribals of Mayurbhanj district invoke Goddess Durga in their vibrant tradition of the Dansaye dance but little does anyone know about their love and adoration for their ancestor-Mahishasura.

Much like Bisrakh, a village in Uttar Pradesh, located just 40 kilometres from Delhi, which considers itself to be Ravana's birthplace, with villagers counting themselves as his descendants, Santhals here, too mourn the loss of Mahishasura.

For the unversed, in traditional Hindu scriptures, the word Asur is used almost synonymously with demon. Several anthropologists opine that Asurs were among the proto-Australoid groups residing in modern-day Jharkhand and the western part of West Bengal.

In today's world, the Asur tribe is now found in the Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga and Palamu districts of Jharkhand and north Bengal's Alipurduar districts. As per the common Asur belief, they are descendants of 'Hudur-Durga' - the Santhal name for Mahishasura.

Nityananda Hembram, the head of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Madowa, a Santhal organisation said that Mahishasura has been revered as a hero traditionally by Santhals in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"We have been opposing the way Mahishasura is portrayed in Durga Puja where he is shown kneeling before Durga who kills him. While Santhals have for long revered him, for the past 12 years they have been conducting a public puja much like others perform Durga Puja," Hembram had said earlier.

Tribe's Grief For Mahishasura: It was a poignant sight to behold when the tribals reached the Balbadda fairground and emotionally called out for their ancestor. "Where is my Mahisha?" Please tell us where is Mahisha?" they questioned unanimously with pain in their voice.

Bidding Farewell: The temple's priest bid them farewell by offering them Tulsi leaves and water from the Ganga along with Prasad (). Interestingly, their group had only male members, which is rare in tribal cultural presentations.

Arun Kumar Ram, Caretaker, Fair Management, said that this exhibitionism by the tribals is symbolic. "The performances take place over five days, from Sasthi to Vijayadashami, as the groups dance in front of shops and homes, earning small sums for their efforts. The committee will reward the teams who perform best," he said.

Read More:

  1. Durga Puja 2024: A Slice Of Assam in This Bengal Durga Puja; Here, Maa Wears Stunning 'Mekhela-Chador'
  2. Santhals Immerse In Dansaye Dance During Durga Puja
  3. Ratan Tata Death: 300 Durga Puja Committees In Jamshedpur Refrain From Playing Music

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALBADDA DURGA PUJASANTHAL DURGA PUJAGODDA JHARKHANDMAHISHASURA VADHBALBADDA DURGA PUJA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.