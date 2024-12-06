Potholes, Diversions, and Deaths: The Tragic Saga of a 62-Km Highway In Balasore

Balasore: The 62-km stretch of National Highway between Balasore and Simulia has become a nightmare for commuters, plagued by potholes, unmarked diversions, and years of unfulfilled promises. Six years after the road-widening project began, the highway remains unfinished, with over 640 lives lost in accidents, courtesy, poor planning and execution.
Construction on the highway started in 2018, with Brij Gopal Construction Company handling the stretch from Kalma to Maitapur. However, progress has been excruciatingly slow. The original project cost of Rs 900 crore has ballooned to Rs 1,600 crore, yet the work remains incomplete.
A lack of safety measures has made the highway especially hazardous. Service roads are riddled with potholes, and newly constructed bridges lack essential safety features. To make matters worse, the absence of information boards and proper signage has turned nighttime travel into a gamble.
“Accidents are frequent because diversions are arbitrarily placed without warning,” said Akshay Jena, a local resident. “Over 600 lives have been lost, and yet the company continues to operate with impunity.”
RTI Revelations: A Grim Picture
Activist Subhranshu Shekhar Acharya, who filed an RTI to investigate the delays, uncovered startling details:
• Over 640 accidents have occurred on this stretch since construction began.
• Despite claiming a shortage of materials, the construction company has been fined Rs 26 crore by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Rs 20 crore by the state government for illegal extraction of minor minerals.
• The company allegedly sourced materials from illegal mines in Balasore and Chandikhol while falsely claiming scarcity.
“Brij Gopal Construction Company has repeatedly violated safety guidelines,” Acharya said. “Diversions are placed unnecessarily, and materials used in construction have been deemed illegal.”
A Ticking Time Bomb
While the Maitapur-Bhadrak stretch of the highway has been completed, work between Kalma and Maitapur drags on. Residents complain about the company’s disregard for safety, pointing out unmarked diversions, narrowed old bridges, and unsafe conditions that frequently lead to accidents.
Local authorities appear to be shifting blame. In a recent meeting, the company claimed that work delays were caused by a lack of construction materials, but RTI data suggests otherwise. The company has allegedly faced multiple penalties for illegal practices, yet it continues to operate with little accountability.
Residents Demand Accountability
Frustrated commuters and locals have criticized both the government and the construction company for their inaction. “This is not just negligence; it’s criminal,” said Jena. “The company should be held accountable for the deaths caused by their delays and poor safety measures.”
Many allege political connections shield the company from repercussions. “The company operates under the protection of politicians and ministers,” Jena added. “Otherwise, such blatant violations wouldn’t go unchecked.”
Officials Pass the Buck
Responding to the complaints, a project director (PD) cited material shortages as the reason for the delays. “The district collector has promised to resolve this within a week. Most of the bridge work is already completed, and we aim to finish the remaining work by May,” he said.
However, his comments have sparked outrage. While the PD blamed drivers for accidents, locals argue that the lack of safety measures and erratic diversions are the real culprits.
What Lies Ahead?
With a mounting death toll and no clear resolution in sight, the Balasore-Simulia highway stands as a glaring example of administrative apathy and corporate negligence. As residents continue to demand accountability, they face the reality of navigating one of the most dangerous highways in the state.