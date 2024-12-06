ETV Bharat / state

Potholes, Diversions, and Deaths: The Tragic Saga of a 62-Km Highway In Balasore

Balasore: The 62-km stretch of National Highway between Balasore and Simulia has become a nightmare for commuters, plagued by potholes, unmarked diversions, and years of unfulfilled promises. Six years after the road-widening project began, the highway remains unfinished, with over 640 lives lost in accidents, courtesy, poor planning and execution.

Construction on the highway started in 2018, with Brij Gopal Construction Company handling the stretch from Kalma to Maitapur. However, progress has been excruciatingly slow. The original project cost of Rs 900 crore has ballooned to Rs 1,600 crore, yet the work remains incomplete.

The Tragic Saga of a 62-Km Highway (ETV Bharat)

A lack of safety measures has made the highway especially hazardous. Service roads are riddled with potholes, and newly constructed bridges lack essential safety features. To make matters worse, the absence of information boards and proper signage has turned nighttime travel into a gamble.

“Accidents are frequent because diversions are arbitrarily placed without warning,” said Akshay Jena, a local resident. “Over 600 lives have been lost, and yet the company continues to operate with impunity.”

RTI Revelations: A Grim Picture

Activist Subhranshu Shekhar Acharya, who filed an RTI to investigate the delays, uncovered startling details:

• Over 640 accidents have occurred on this stretch since construction began.

• Despite claiming a shortage of materials, the construction company has been fined Rs 26 crore by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Rs 20 crore by the state government for illegal extraction of minor minerals.

• The company allegedly sourced materials from illegal mines in Balasore and Chandikhol while falsely claiming scarcity.