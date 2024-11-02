'Balasaheb Would Have Smashed His Mouth': Eknath Shinde Slams Arvind Sawant for 'Imported Maal' Remark

Thane: Condemning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have "smashed his mouth".

He termed Sawant's remarks as "unfortunate" and said that no amount of criticism is enough for him. Speaking to ANI, CM Shinde said, "It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough. Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature. If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned and would have smashed his mouth. Their character is exposed by their actions, MVA earlier defamed our women, and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them."

Earlier on Friday, CM Shinde had slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, saying that the "sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home."

Shinde said, "If we look at it honestly, it is unfortunate. Whoever has said this, all the sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home. If Balasaheb was here and a Shiv Sainik had done this, he would have smashed his face. I will just say that all these sisters will take revenge on those who insulted another sister of theirs and send them back home in the elections."

This controversy began when Sawant allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nagpada Police Station against Sawant on a complaint by Shaina NC over his "imported maal" remark.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also condemned Sawant's "imported maal" remarks against Shaina NC saying that derogatory comments against women have no place in our society.

"Derogatory comments against women have no place in our society, especially in Maharashtra, where we proudly celebrate and honour our Ladki Bahins. We celebrate our inspiring women icons and follow their footsteps in empowering women and over the past two and a half years, we have continued to uplift and recognize their contributions," Pawar posted on X.

"Such remarks, especially by a senior Shiv Sena UBT leader against Shaina NC ji, are highly condemnable and unacceptable. They go against the very values of respect and dignity that define our progressive Maharashtra," the Deputy CM added.

After filing a complaint against Sawant over his "imported maal" remark, Shaina NC said that the law would take its course. "FIR has been registered - regarding outraging the modesty of woman and defamation as he has used derogatory remark. We are here to work actively. If he had to discuss, he should have discussed over work. The law will take its course, I have done what a self-respecting woman should do," the Shiv Sena leader told ANI.

While talking to the reporters, Shaina slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not respecting women saying that the women of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply.

"We all know that 'MahaVinashAghadi' don't respect women... Ma Mumba Devi's blessing is with me, I am a woman but not 'maal'. If you are to make derogatory remarks against any woman, then this is the FIR and the law will take its course. Mumbai Police has registered a case under BNS sections - 79 and 356 (2)... When you outrage the modesty of a woman, do you think that the woman will keep quiet? Women of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply," she said.

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant on Friday claimed that he did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

Sawant further said he has always respected women and accused his opponents of trying to tarnish his reputation.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked... Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her... They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.