Odisha Sorcery Horror: Tantrik Arrested For Allegedly Piercing Needles Into Young Woman's Head

Balangir (Odisha): In a shocking incident in Balangir district, a 19-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a tantrik allegedly pierced multiple needles into her head under the pretext of curing her from a mysterious disease. The young woman, hailing from Inch village under Sindhkela Police limits, had reportedly been suffering from an undisclosed illness for the past four years, promoting her family to seek alternative treatments after conventional medical approaches failed.

According to her father, they approached Santosh Rana, a tantrik from Jamutjhula village for help. The tantrik purportedly performed a ritualistic procedure on the woman, during which he inserted 23 needles into her head, rendering her unconscious. After the procedure, he claimed that she had been cured. However, upon returning home, the woman's family discovered the needles protruding from her head and rushed her to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for urgent medical intervention.

A subsequent CT scan revealed that more than 23 needles were embedded in the woman's skull, causing serious injuries. Despite medical intervention, 10 needles remain lodged in her skull. The family immediately filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of Santosh Rana by local authorities based on charges of grievous assault and endangering life.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, highlighting the risks associated with unregulated alternative therapies and the vulnerability of those seeking desperate measures for medical relief. Authorities have emphasised the importance of seeking qualified medical assistance and caution against falling prey to such practices.

The woman is hospitalised as doctors attempt to safely remove the needles and assess the extent of the damage caused by the unauthorised procedure. Meanwhile, investigations into the case are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure justice for the victim.