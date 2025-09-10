ETV Bharat / state

Balance Between 'Good' And 'Bad' Seats Must Be Maintained: Congress On Bihar Seat Sharing Among Allies

New Delhi: Amid seat-sharing talks among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, the Congress on Wednesday said a balance has to be maintained between seats which are "good" and "bad" in terms of winnability while allocating constituencies to parties, and all existing constituents of the alliance must contribute from their "kitty" to accommodate new partners.

The assertion comes amid talks for including the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Pashupati Kumar Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) in the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) of the opposition parties for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram and Congress Legislature Party Leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, AICC in-charge of state Krishna Allavaru attacked the BJP, accusing it of indulging in "vote chori" in collusion with the Election Commission.

Allavaru alleged that a definite process for "vote theft" was being followed under which "they first fix the umpires and then give the umpire the confidence that no action would be taken against them".

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have advanced 'vote theft' in the country as part of a well-thought-out conspiracy. First, Narendra Modi changed the process of selecting the Election Commissioner. In this, the Chief Justice was removed and the Home Minister was included in the process. Then, a change was made in the law so that no action could be taken against the Election Commissioner," the Congress leader alleged at the press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the party.

In addition, "tampering was being done in the electoral roll, the truth of which has been laid bare before the entire country", he claimed.

He also alleged rigging on the day of polling and counting. "The biggest example of this was the Lok Sabha election in Varanasi, in which the Congress candidate was winning for several rounds, but when the live updates were stopped, Narendra Modi was declared the winner at the last moment," he claimed.

Allavaru said 'vote chori' is an issue for every single person and those who are 'vote thieves' do not care about serving the public.

"The 'vote chori government' is indifferent to issues like inflation, unemployment, education, health, migration, crime, paper leaks, and the like. 'Vote chori' is the root of every problem faced by the public. Therefore, if the situation in Bihar is to change, the government must be changed," he asserted.

Referring to Tuesday's meeting in which Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Bihar party leaders, Allavaru said that the future strategy was formulated with respect to campaign, manifesto, seat sharing and candidate selection.