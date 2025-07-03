ETV Bharat / state

Balak Ashram In Chhattisgarh’s Maspur Is An Apology For An Institution

Narayanpur: The residents of Balak Ashram in Maspur village of Orchha block in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district are living in pitiable condition. Dilapidated building, leaking roofs, wet floors, torn mattresses, dirty bed sheets, torn mosquito nets and dark rooms define the lives of the children lodged here.

When ETV Bharat team reached the premises of this Ashram, it was greeted by pigs and other stray animals that had entered the compound from the broken boundary wall. It goes without saying that these animals can lead to infections among the residents.

Stray pigs in the premises of Balak Ashram in Maspur (ETV Bharat)

The first room at the entrance was a classroom where the floor was wet and the mats meant for seating children were rolled and kept in a corner. Water was also falling on the black board. While there are two teachers posted at the Ashram, none was to be seen. An employee Hadve Ram disclosed that they had gone to Narayanpur a day before and had not returned. Meanwhile the responsibility of the children was with him.

“Both of them have gone to Narayanpur. While one Sir said he was going for a meeting, the other did not tell why he was going,” Hadve Ram said.

Thereafter, the ETV Bharat team went to the room where beds were set up for the children to sleep. Wet floor, damp walls and leaking roofs defined this room where mugs and buckets had been placed to store the leaking water. The newly fabricated tin roof served very little purpose.

Students inside Balak Ashram in Maspur village (ETV Bharat)

It was learnt that some new beds had been procured but not put to use yet.

The mattresses on the beds were torn and the bed sheets were dirty. The condition of the mosquito nets was such that there was no way a child could escape mosquito bites. Several children were coughing.