Balak Ashram In Chhattisgarh’s Maspur Is An Apology For An Institution

Narayanpur: The residents of Balak Ashram in Maspur village of Orchha block in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district are living in pitiable condition. Dilapidated building, leaking roofs, wet floors, torn mattresses, dirty bed sheets, torn mosquito nets and dark rooms define the lives of the children lodged here.
When ETV Bharat team reached the premises of this Ashram, it was greeted by pigs and other stray animals that had entered the compound from the broken boundary wall. It goes without saying that these animals can lead to infections among the residents.
The first room at the entrance was a classroom where the floor was wet and the mats meant for seating children were rolled and kept in a corner. Water was also falling on the black board. While there are two teachers posted at the Ashram, none was to be seen. An employee Hadve Ram disclosed that they had gone to Narayanpur a day before and had not returned. Meanwhile the responsibility of the children was with him.
“Both of them have gone to Narayanpur. While one Sir said he was going for a meeting, the other did not tell why he was going,” Hadve Ram said.
Thereafter, the ETV Bharat team went to the room where beds were set up for the children to sleep. Wet floor, damp walls and leaking roofs defined this room where mugs and buckets had been placed to store the leaking water. The newly fabricated tin roof served very little purpose.
It was learnt that some new beds had been procured but not put to use yet.
The mattresses on the beds were torn and the bed sheets were dirty. The condition of the mosquito nets was such that there was no way a child could escape mosquito bites. Several children were coughing.
It needs to be pointed out that there is no power in the Ashram and charging lights are put to use as an alternative at night. The toilets are under construction which means that the children have to go out to relieve themselves whether it is day or night.
“There is always the threat of animals. We have raised a demand for improving the arrangements but nothing has come of it,” said a villager Raju.
Hadve Ram said that there has been no solution to the leaking roofs and the pitiable conditions.
The Ashram building was constructed around three decades ago. It was set up in 1995 under the Tribal Welfare Department with a capacity to accommodate 50 inmates. However, only 20 children from remote villages reside here in pitiable conditions.
Since Maspur is Naxalite affected village where 35 families reside, a Police camp came up here in October 2024 under Niyad Nellanar scheme. Such camps are being established in Naxal affected villages with the aim of providing basic amenities to the people. These amenities include roads, power, water and education.
The locals related that a month after the camp was set up, Chhattisgarh’s Chief Secretary Niharika Singh had visited the area on November 9, 2024 and promised to resolve their issues including the problems pertaining to the Ashram but things have remained the same after eight months.
Assistant Commissioner with Tribal Development Department Rajendra Singh disclosed that the developmental works in the past were hampered because of Naxalite activities. “But a new building has been approved. The work has been affected because of rains but efforts are being made to improve the conditions,” he said.
Meanwhile, Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgain said, “A big hall has been approved for the hostel at Maspur for which the tendering process is underway. Certain works like renovating the boundary wall were being carried out but were stalled because of the rains. We will try to complete the civil work at the earliest.”
The condition of the Ashram puts a big question mark on the execution of tribal welfare schemes whose purpose is to provide children with respectable and safe education. The residents of this Ashram are looking towards the authorities in the hope of an improvement in the state of affairs.
