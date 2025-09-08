ETV Bharat / state

Balaghat's Parboiled And GI Tagged Chinnor Rice Gain Global Acclaim

Chhindwara/Balaghat: For rice lovers afflicted by health issues, a special parboiled rice from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, offers a solution. Grown by local farmers, this rice has found local, as well as global markets.

The parboiled rice from Balaghat, known as the "district of Ghats," has gained international recognition. It is proving particularly popular in African and Gulf countries. Specifically, the thick parboiled rice made from the IR-64 variety is highly sought after in countries like Guyana, Somalia, Benin, and Togo.

Apart from IR-64, the IR-36 variety is also making a splash in international markets, rice millers said. Monu Bhagat, President of the Balaghat Rice Millers Association, explained what parboiled rice is. Bhagat said, "Parboiled rice is partially boiled inside the rice husk. Its three main steps include washing, steaming and drying. After steaming, the rice is dried to reduce its moisture content. The thick parboiled rice is in high demand abroad."

This method makes the rice less brittle while retaining more vitamins and minerals compared to regular polished white rice. This unique process contributes to its nutritional profile, making it a potentially better option for those with health concerns.

Balaghat is considered the rice bowl of Madhya Pradesh. Balaghat's Deputy Director of Agriculture Phool Singh Malviya said, "Paddy is produced on 2.67 lakh hectares of land in Balaghat. About 82,77,000 quintals of paddy is produced, and the economy of this region is fully dependent on paddy cultivation."