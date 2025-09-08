Balaghat's Parboiled And GI Tagged Chinnor Rice Gain Global Acclaim
Rice from Balaghat finds international markets, boosts local economy
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
Chhindwara/Balaghat: For rice lovers afflicted by health issues, a special parboiled rice from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, offers a solution. Grown by local farmers, this rice has found local, as well as global markets.
The parboiled rice from Balaghat, known as the "district of Ghats," has gained international recognition. It is proving particularly popular in African and Gulf countries. Specifically, the thick parboiled rice made from the IR-64 variety is highly sought after in countries like Guyana, Somalia, Benin, and Togo.
Apart from IR-64, the IR-36 variety is also making a splash in international markets, rice millers said. Monu Bhagat, President of the Balaghat Rice Millers Association, explained what parboiled rice is. Bhagat said, "Parboiled rice is partially boiled inside the rice husk. Its three main steps include washing, steaming and drying. After steaming, the rice is dried to reduce its moisture content. The thick parboiled rice is in high demand abroad."
This method makes the rice less brittle while retaining more vitamins and minerals compared to regular polished white rice. This unique process contributes to its nutritional profile, making it a potentially better option for those with health concerns.
Balaghat is considered the rice bowl of Madhya Pradesh. Balaghat's Deputy Director of Agriculture Phool Singh Malviya said, "Paddy is produced on 2.67 lakh hectares of land in Balaghat. About 82,77,000 quintals of paddy is produced, and the economy of this region is fully dependent on paddy cultivation."
The rice mill traders and the Madhya Pradesh government purchase paddy from the farmers. Then rice is prepared through the mills, said Malviya.
In the Balaghat region, villagers have created a 300-acre forest filled with fruit-bearing and medicinal trees. The focus was on sustainable agricultural practices based on conservation and natural resources.
Besides, there are other noteworthy developments, such as a "powerhouse" emerging from the Balaghat forests, offering a vegetarian alternative to chicken and mutton that is making waves in the market.
Madhya Pradesh has achieved another milestone, having secured a GI tag for a special variety of rice called - Chinnor rice. Chinnor rice is included in the Centre's "One District, One Product" scheme and happens to be the first rice variety from Madhya Pradesh to have received the GI tag.
Chinnor rice is also being promoted in the international market with the GI tag. It was recognised by the Geographical Indications Registry on 14 September 2021. This is the first rice from Madhya Pradesh to get the GI tag, and it brought international acclaim to Balaghat, the traders and government agricultural officials said.