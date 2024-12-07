ETV Bharat / state

Bakers In Hyderabad Makes 2254 Kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake, Creates Guinness Record

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Harleys India Fine Baking Company has etched its name in the Guinness Book of Records by creating the world's largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake, weighing an astounding 2,254 kg, the company said in a social media post. The record-breaking feat was unveiled at the Maya Convention Center in Kondapur on Friday.

A Sweet Triumph

This culinary marvel was crafted with immense dedication and precision by a team of 200 chefs over three months. The massive cake incorporated generous amounts of honey, butter, caramel, and cream cheese, delivering both size and taste.

Guinness Certification

Guinness World Records representatives Rishinath and Nikhil Shukla officially recognized the achievement, presenting the prestigious certificate to Suresh Nayak, CEO of Harleys India Fine Baking Company.