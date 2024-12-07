ETV Bharat / state

Bakers In Hyderabad Makes 2254 Kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake, Creates Guinness Record

The cake, measuring 7 feet wide and 70 feet long, weighs 2,254 kg and costs Rs. 25 lakh.

Russian Medovik Honey Cake, weighing 2,254 kg (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Harleys India Fine Baking Company has etched its name in the Guinness Book of Records by creating the world's largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake, weighing an astounding 2,254 kg, the company said in a social media post. The record-breaking feat was unveiled at the Maya Convention Center in Kondapur on Friday.

A Sweet Triumph

This culinary marvel was crafted with immense dedication and precision by a team of 200 chefs over three months. The massive cake incorporated generous amounts of honey, butter, caramel, and cream cheese, delivering both size and taste.

Guinness Certification

Guinness World Records representatives Rishinath and Nikhil Shukla officially recognized the achievement, presenting the prestigious certificate to Suresh Nayak, CEO of Harleys India Fine Baking Company.

Cake Dimensions and Purpose

The cake, measuring 7 feet wide and 70 feet long, weighs 2,254 kg and costs Rs. 25 lakh. It will not only delight cake enthusiasts but also serve a noble cause, as the company intends to distribute portions to orphans, government school students, and other underprivileged individuals, spreading joy beyond just setting a record.

A Culinary Legacy

The company claims that the achievement underscores the creativity and skill of Indian bakers on a global stage. The cake’s success also highlights the role of teamwork and meticulous planning in breaking boundaries in the culinary world.

