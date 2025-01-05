Bajrang Dal's National Convenor Supports Yogi's 'Batoge To Katoge' Slogan

Bhilwara: Bajrang Dal's national convenor, Neeraj Dauneria, on Sunday supported the 'Batoge To Katoge' slogan at the initiation of 'Trishul Diksha' to 3100 Bajrangis at Hari Seva Udasin Ashram in Bhilwara.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised a massive Trishul Diksha programme at the Hari Seva Udasin Ashram premises in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Sunday.

After Trishul Diksha, a procession was taken out in the city, which was welcomed with flower showers at various places. At that time, Hari Seva Udasin Ashram's Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Hansram, Sant Mohan Sharan, and Banwari Sharan Katia Baba, along with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad officials and workers, were present.

Addressing the press, Dauneria said that 'Batoge To Katoge' is aimed to alert the Hindu society to remain united. On the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about the existence of a temple under the mosque, Dauneria said that facts cannot be hidden under the cover of a statement on any subject.

In the Ajmer Dargah case, he said that if the officials of Ajmer Sharif have evidence, they should take it to court. He further said that in the Ajmer case, both parties should respect the court's order.