Bajrang Dal Leader Murdered in Bijnor; Property Dispute Under Probe

Bajrang Dal leader Satendra was murdered in Bijnor, and his father and stepmother were found unconscious. Police suspect a property dispute.

File Photo: Bajrang Dal Leader Satendra (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Bijnor: A 25-year-old Bajrang Dal leader was found murdered in his home in Govindpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Monday morning. The deceased identified as Satendra, who served at the Gau Seva district coordinator, was killed by having his throat slit with a sharp weapon, police said.

According to police, his body was discovered in a pool of blood inside his house. His father, Balram Singh alias Balle Pehalwan, and stepmother Madhubala were found unconscious nearby. Both were rushed to the district medical college and are currently under treatment. Police suspect that the incident is a result of a long-standing property dispute within the family.

The murder came to light when a local milkman visited the house and received no response. Alarmed, he alerted neighbours who then informed the police. Officers from the Kiratpur police station, along with Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) City Sanjeev Bajpai, reached the house and initiated an investigation.

As the news spread, a large number of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisation members gathered at the spot, demanding justice and swift action against the culprits. Tensions escalated briefly as protestors clashed with media personnel and disrupted the scene. Police had to deploy additional forces to maintain law and order in the village.

Bajpai confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's relatives. "The family has named the father, stepmother, and stepbrother in their allegations. We are thoroughly examining all angles," he said, adding the case will be cracked soon. Police continue to probe the case and are awaiting forensic reports.

