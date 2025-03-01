ETV Bharat / state

Bajarang Dal Activists Stage Protest Against Konkani Writer Over His Remarks About Shivaji Maharaj

Panaji: Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the residence of Konkani writer Uday Bhembre over his statement about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his links with Goa.

A group of activists staged a peaceful protest outside the 87-year-old writer's residence in Margao city of South Goa on Friday evening, condemning his video titled "Jagor", uploaded on social media, in which he criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Addressing a state-level function on Shiv Jayanti earlier this week, Sawant had claimed that during the Portuguese rule, a majority of Goans were saved from being converted to Christianity as Shivaji Maharaj ruled over most parts of the state, which had Portuguese rule in three talukas.

Bhembre, in his video, refuted Sawant's claim and accused him of distorting historical facts.