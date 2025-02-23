Faridabad: At the ongoing 38th edition of the Surajkund Mela in Haryana's Faridabad, 'Bahrupiya' artists from Rajasthan are fascinating the visitors with their performances while keeping the ancient art alive at the same time.

'Bahrupiya'(impersonator) artists are entertaining people every day in different costumes at the Surajkund Mela. Some are taking selfies with the visitors, some of whom are assuming their characters to be true.

Among the impersonators who have come to Surajkund Mela, some are dressed as Aladdin's genie, some as dacoit Mangal Singh, some as a hunter and some are roaming around the fair dressed as a ghost inspired from the movie 'Jaani Dushman'.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, 'Bahrupiya' artist Akram from Rajasthan's Dausa district who is dressed as Aladdin's genie, said that he has been coming to the fair for the past several years and entertaining people.

Bahrupiya Artists Fascinate Visitors At Surajkund Mela 2025 In Haryana (ETV Bharat)

“This art of impersonation is our ancient art. This art was more popular during the times of the kings and princes. When the kings of Rajasthan did not have any means for entertainment, our ancestors used to entertain the kings by wearing different costumes in their courts," Akram said.

Likewise, artist Chhiter impersonating the ghost from the classic Jaani Dushman, said, “It feels good to come to Surajkund fair. People are taking photos with us. Also, they are trying to understand our art of impersonation."

Meanwhile, impersonator Sonu, who came to the fair dressed as a tribal, said, "It feels good to come to Surajkund fair. People are liking our art here. This is the reason why people are getting entertained. I have come to this fair for the first time."