ETV Bharat / state

Bahraich Wolf Attack: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, 3 Injured, Villagers Terrorised

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A two and a half-year-old girl was killed in wolf attack and three others were injured in separate incidents since yesterday in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, leaving around 35 villages terrorised here.

The toddler, Anjali, was sleeping beside her mother in Garethi Guru Dutt Singh Purva village under Hardi police station area when a wolf entered their house at around 4 am. It had bitten the child's hands and took her away.

Hearing her screams, the girl's mother woke up and saw the wolf running away with her daughter in its mouth. She ran out of the house but soon lost sight of the wolf. After which, the family members along with the villagers started searching for the girl.

Around a kilometre away from the house, the girl's body was found nearly two hours later. Seeing the severe injuries of the girl, her mother lost her consciousness. On information, a local police team reached the spot and spoke to the family members.

In a similar incident, a 60-year-old woman was also attacked by a wolf in the area and sustained severe injuries. Kamala Devi, wife of Mohan Lal, a resident of Barabigha village of Kotia village panchayat of the same tehsil area sustained bite injuries on her leg. The villagers took her to the nearest hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old man and a seven-year-old child were injuried in wolf attacks. Kallu Lal Jain (55), a resident of village Maiku Purva and Paras (7) of Jungle Purva sustained severe bite injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in Mahsi hospital.