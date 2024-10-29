Bahraich Violence: 29 Personnel Shunted For Dereliction Of Duty

Bahraich: As a corrective measure on Monday after violence erupted in Mahsi Maharajganj of Bahraich, 29 personnel including head constables and constables of Hardi and Ram village police stations were sent to the police line for dereliction of duty. CO, Tehsildar, SP Rural, SHO and outpost in-charge have already faced actions for their inability to contain the incident.

SP Vrinda Shuka issued the order to send 14 police personnel from Hardi police station and 15 personnel from Ramgaon police station on line duty and replace them with 13 and 16 personnel from the police line respectively.

A ruckus erupted on October 13 in Maharajganj of Hardi police station area during an idol immersion procession when one Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor, was shot dead, following which a mob of about 6,000 villagers were engaged in vandalism on the spot and set some vehicles afire on October 14.

Earlier Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it was out in the open that the BJP was conspiring against its people, days after a BJP MLA lodged an FIR against his party colleague in the Mahrajganj violence case.

Yadav also shared on X a media report about the case filed by Sureshwar Singh, the BJP MLA from Bahraich's Mahsi, on October 18 against several unidentified and seven named persons, including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) city president Arpit Srivastava, for rioting and other serious offences.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP conspires to incite riots for power and the rioters themselves are "revealing the truth" before hidden cameras. The BJP is yet to respond to Yadav's latest attack on the party over the communal violence in the Maharajganj town of Bahraich district last week.