ETV Bharat / state

Bahraich Violence: Six Accused Arrested In Ram Gopal Mishra Murder Case

SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said that the accused, who are residents of Maharajganj town have been arrested based on evidence.

Six Accused Arrested In Ram Gopal Mishra Murder Case during Bahraich Violence
Six Accused Arrested In Ram Gopal Mishra Murder Case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bahraich: Police have arrested six more accused in connection with last month's communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich in which a youth was shot dead.

SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said that the accused identified as Shakeel alias Bablu son of Haji Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Irfan son of Mohammad Moin, Farhan Raja son of Mohammad Moin, Mohammad Habib son of Mohammad Amin, Tausif Raja son of Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Noorani son of Mohammad Amin, all residents of Maharajganj town, who were involved in the violence, have been arrested by the police. The main accused in the case has already been arrested by the police.

The police team that arrested the accused included constables Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Pal and Priyanka Rathore.

The clashes broke out on October 13 when a group of people from a particular community objected to loud music played during the Durga idol immersion procession. In the ensuing clashes, Ram Gopal Mishra, in his 20s, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead. Police have arrested six more people involved in this murder and sent them to jail.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the communal violence, as many as 29 personnel including head constables and constables of Hardi and Ram village police stations were last month sent to the police line by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department for alleged dereliction of duty.

Read more:

  1. Bahraich Violence: 29 Personnel Shunted For Dereliction Of Duty
  2. BJP Conspiring Against Its Own People, Rioters Revealing Truth: Akhilesh On Bahraich Violence

Bahraich: Police have arrested six more accused in connection with last month's communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich in which a youth was shot dead.

SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said that the accused identified as Shakeel alias Bablu son of Haji Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Irfan son of Mohammad Moin, Farhan Raja son of Mohammad Moin, Mohammad Habib son of Mohammad Amin, Tausif Raja son of Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Noorani son of Mohammad Amin, all residents of Maharajganj town, who were involved in the violence, have been arrested by the police. The main accused in the case has already been arrested by the police.

The police team that arrested the accused included constables Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Pal and Priyanka Rathore.

The clashes broke out on October 13 when a group of people from a particular community objected to loud music played during the Durga idol immersion procession. In the ensuing clashes, Ram Gopal Mishra, in his 20s, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead. Police have arrested six more people involved in this murder and sent them to jail.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the communal violence, as many as 29 personnel including head constables and constables of Hardi and Ram village police stations were last month sent to the police line by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department for alleged dereliction of duty.

Read more:

  1. Bahraich Violence: 29 Personnel Shunted For Dereliction Of Duty
  2. BJP Conspiring Against Its Own People, Rioters Revealing Truth: Akhilesh On Bahraich Violence

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAHRAICH VIOLENCE ACCUSED ARRESTEDBAHRAICH VIOLENCE LATESTBAHRAICH VIOLENCEBAHRAICH VIOLENCE ACCUSED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.