Bahraich Violence: Six Accused Arrested In Ram Gopal Mishra Murder Case

Bahraich: Police have arrested six more accused in connection with last month's communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich in which a youth was shot dead.

SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said that the accused identified as Shakeel alias Bablu son of Haji Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Irfan son of Mohammad Moin, Farhan Raja son of Mohammad Moin, Mohammad Habib son of Mohammad Amin, Tausif Raja son of Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Noorani son of Mohammad Amin, all residents of Maharajganj town, who were involved in the violence, have been arrested by the police. The main accused in the case has already been arrested by the police.

The police team that arrested the accused included constables Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Pal and Priyanka Rathore.

The clashes broke out on October 13 when a group of people from a particular community objected to loud music played during the Durga idol immersion procession. In the ensuing clashes, Ram Gopal Mishra, in his 20s, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead. Police have arrested six more people involved in this murder and sent them to jail.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the communal violence, as many as 29 personnel including head constables and constables of Hardi and Ram village police stations were last month sent to the police line by the Uttar Pradesh Police Department for alleged dereliction of duty.