Bahraich Violence: PWD Acts Against Main Accused's Illegal Construction; Demolition Notice Issued

Bahraich: The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a demolition notice to Abdul Hameed, an accused in the recent Bahraich violence, over illegal construction at his residence. Hameed, along with four others, is currently in judicial custody following violent clashes during a Durga idol immersion procession that resulted in the death of Ramgopal Mishra.

Two of the accused, Mohammad Talim and Mohammad Sarfaraz, sustained injuries during a police encounter on Thursday while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal. Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, confirmed that of the five arrested, two were injured during the encounter, and the situation is now under control.

In response to the unrest, the PWD has targeted a total of 23 properties linked to the accused for demolition. Notices were posted instructing residents to remove their encroachments within three days, citing safety concerns due to illegal constructions causing hazardous blind turns.

The Assistant Engineer of PWD, Anupam Kumar, indicated that prior notices have been ignored, prompting this decisive action. According to Kumar, these illegal constructions were identified in July 2023, and some were even demolished in August 2023.

Simultaneously, tensions escalated when Ayodhya police stopped Mahant Paramhans Acharya, who was on his way to meet the family of the deceased Mishra. Acharya claimed that political groups like the INDIA bloc and the Samajwadi Party were involved in the violence and accused certain community members of orchestrating attacks against Hindus. He also expressed extreme views, asserting that Hindus would retaliate if given the opportunity.

The enforcement actions and the statements from community leaders highlight the ongoing communal tension in the region, drawing sharp criticism and debate from various political factions, particularly between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.