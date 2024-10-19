ETV Bharat / state

Bahraich Violence: 26 More Riot Suspects Held, Total 87 Arrests So Far

Police personnel with several persons arrested in connection with the recent killing of a youth at Bahraich ( PTI )

Bahraich: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday continued its crackdown over communal violence in Maharajganj here as it held 26 more suspected rioters, taking the total number of arrests to 87, according to officials.

Tight security arrangements were in place for Friday prayers at all mosques across the district, the officials said.

By the evening, activity and movement resumed at all markets of the district, except in Maharajganj, which was the epicentre of the violence earlier this week.

Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries after an inter-faith dispute over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj on Sunday. The incident triggered communal violence, leading to arson and vandalism in the area and internet suspension for four days, during which people largely remained indoors.