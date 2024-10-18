Two Among Five Arrested In Murder During Durga Immersion In Bahraich Injured In Police Encounter

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra during violence that broke out over Durga idol immersion in Bahraich district on October 13.

Among whom, two prime suspects, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Taleem alias Sabloo, were injured following an encounter with police near Handa Basehari canal on the Indo-Nepal border.

SP Vrinda Shukla said the arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammad Fahin, Mohammad Taleem alias Sabloo, Mohammad Sarfaraz, Abdul Hameed and Mohammad Afzal. The weapons used in murder have been recovered, he added.

Sarfaraz and Taleem suffered bullet injuries on their legs. In a video that surfaced, both were seen groaning in pain and pleading to the cops while they were being escorted by a police team. They told police that they had committed a mistake by trying to escape and fire at cops and wouldn't repeat it.

According to police, cops took the duo to recover the weapons used in Ram Gopal Mishra's murder as per the information provided by them. However, the two had tried to escape by opening fire with the weapons kept there and were injured in a retaliatory action by the police. Both are being treated in a hospital, police added.

On October 13, clashes ensued between members of two communities during Durga idol immersion procession in Rampurwa, Maharajganj and Mahsi areas of Bahraich. A local youth, Ram Gopal Mishra, was shot dead at one Abdul Hameed's house. The incident led to widespread violence, arson and vandalism.

Abdul Hamid's daughter Rukhsar said her father Abdul Hamid, brothers Sarfaraz and Faheem and another youth were taken away by UP STF. "There is no information about where they have been kept. We fear that they may be killed in an encounter," she said while appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her family's safety.

Security measures were intensified outside Bahraich District Hospital following the violence and the situation normalised after around 48 hours. The government also suspended five police officers in connection with the violence.