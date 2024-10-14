Bahraich Violence During Durga Immersion: One Dead, Prime Accused Arrested, Two Cops Suspended

Bahraich: One person was killed and several others injured following clashes between members of two communities during a Durga idol immersion procession in Mahsi area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Sunday evening.

Police have arrested the prime accused and detained 25 others. Also, two cops were suspended in this connection.

According to police, trouble ensued after an argument broke out between the two groups over DJ music while the procession was crossing Mahsi Maharajganj market under Hardi police station area. Situation aggravated after Gopal Mishra, who was among the puja revellers, succumbed to bullet wounds.

When police handed over Gopal Mishra's body to his family, people grew angry and started protesting, demanding action against the accused. Soon a crowd gathered in the area and set out towards the tehsil. A large number of policemen were deployed here.

Soon people from Maharajganj Bazaar, Rehua Mansoor village and about 25 nearby villages joined in the protest. The Commissioner, DM, IG, DIG and many senior officials rushed to the spot.

Over 12 people, including Sudhakar Tiwari (45), Satyawan (40), Akhilesh Vajpayee (55), Vinod Mishra (60) and Lal Vishwakarma (55) were injured in the violence. They were admitted to the district hospital and many were shifted to a private hospital.

Police said an FIR has been registered and the prime accused, Salman, has been arrested. Also, 25 suspects have been detained, they said.

Earlier, last night, the puja committee had launched a protest, raising slogans demanding that the accused be arrested immediately.

Several shops were set on fire at the city's hospital square during the violence while people gathered near the house of Sadar MLA Anupama Jaiswal. Many protesters pelted stones at the MLA's office to express their displeasure and tore off the party banners.

Finally, SP Vrinda Shukla brought the situation under control. He chased away the agitators, many of whom entered the medical college after which, a search was launched for them in the premises.

SP Vrinda Shukla said that SHO Hardi SK Verma and outpost in-charge Mahsi Shiv Kumar were suspended for failing to handle the situation.

After a lot of persuasion by District Magistrate Monica Rani and Mahsi MLA Sureshvar Singh, the police took Gopal Mishra's body from the protesters and sent it for post-mortem. Despite that, the protest continued till late night amid vandalism and arson. The immersion procession was halted for six hours following the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of strict action against the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident.

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," he tweeted.