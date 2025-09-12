ETV Bharat / state

Bahraich : Three-Month-Old Girl Killed In Wolf Attack

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST

Bahraich: At-least two girls were killed and two others, including a woman injured in wolf attack in the onging week in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

In 2024, 11 people, including a woman were killed, and 60 others injured, in different attacks by wolves in the Bahraich district. After that the officials of the Forest Department, had captured as many as six wolves.

An official of the forest department said, "The incident that took place on Thursday night in Bahrao village is disturbing. A wolf took a three-month old girl while the mother was feeding her. The animal ran with the child and this morning, the girl's half-eaten body was found along with her bracelet and clothes far away from her house."

The official added that just three days, a five-year-old girl Ranjit was killed in another wolf attack and her body too was found 500 meters away from the house.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night itself, a wolf attacked a 60-year-old woman, and injured her. The injured woman Rajit Ram was a resident of Bondi Police Station area.

Dr Ramendra Tripathi, who is overseeing the treatment of the injured woman at a local Medical College, said that her condition is critical and she has serious injuries on her neck and head.

There was another wolf attack on Thursday night in which 18-year-old Adarsh Shukla was injured. Officials said that the wolf attacked Adarsh when he was resting at his house.

The locals are frightned due to the rising attack by wolves. District Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav inspected all the areas where these attacks have taken place.

He said that additional forest teams have been called and a cage has been set up to capture the wolves. He also said that the forest department is using cameras to find the animals.

