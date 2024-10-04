ETV Bharat / state

Man-Eater Leopard Caught In Cage Trap In Katarniaghat Sanctuary

The leopard is healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon. ( ETV Bharat )

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A female leopard which reportedly attacked people in the recent past was caught by the forest department in the Sujauli range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, a forest official said on Thursday. This is the third leopard caught within five days in the area.

"The leopard was caught in a cage trap on Wednesday evening. It was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. It is a female leopard aged about three to four years," Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said.

Officials said that the leopard was caught in a cage trap. Later, it was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. The leopard is healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon.

Leopard menace is quite common in the area, forest officials said. On September 29, another leopard was released in forests across the Gerua River. It was not a man-eater, forest officials confirmed.