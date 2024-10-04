ETV Bharat / state

Man-Eater Leopard Caught In Cage Trap In Katarniaghat Sanctuary

The female leopard was caught in a cage trap on Wednesday evening and then brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

A female leopard which reportedly attacked people in the recent past was caught by the forest department in the Sujauli range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, a forest official said on Thursday.
The leopard is healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon. (ETV Bharat)

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A female leopard which reportedly attacked people in the recent past was caught by the forest department in the Sujauli range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, a forest official said on Thursday. This is the third leopard caught within five days in the area.

"The leopard was caught in a cage trap on Wednesday evening. It was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. It is a female leopard aged about three to four years," Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said.

Officials said that the leopard was caught in a cage trap. Later, it was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. The leopard is healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon.

Leopard menace is quite common in the area, forest officials said. On September 29, another leopard was released in forests across the Gerua River. It was not a man-eater, forest officials confirmed.

Forest officials said that releasing these big cats in the Trans-Gerua forests minimises the possibility of the animals crossing the river and wandering into the residential areas.

Conflicts between humans and animals often arise during the monsoon season when the animals' natural habitats get flooded and they are forced to make their way to the neighbouring sugarcane farming communities. The official said that since the monsoon is almost over, it is expected that the leopards will move back to the forests.

Verma however said that villagers need to remain vigilant and not sleep in the open. "We are constantly advising them to go out only in groups," he added. Forest officials are also patrolling to avoid any further cases of attack as several cases of leopard attacks were reported in the Bahraich district late in September.

For the unversed, wolf attacks in the area since mid-July led to eight deaths and several injuries. The forest department has captured five out of the six wolves responsible for the attacks.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand: Leopard, Cub Spotted Near Court Premises In Pauri Garhwal
  2. Odisha Home To 696 Leopards, Reveals First State-Sponsored Census
  3. Second Leopard Trapped By Forest Dept In UP's Bahraich In Three Days

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A female leopard which reportedly attacked people in the recent past was caught by the forest department in the Sujauli range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, a forest official said on Thursday. This is the third leopard caught within five days in the area.

"The leopard was caught in a cage trap on Wednesday evening. It was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. It is a female leopard aged about three to four years," Lalit Verma, field director at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said.

Officials said that the leopard was caught in a cage trap. Later, it was brought to the Sujauli range office for a medical check-up. The leopard is healthy and will be released in the Trans-Gerua forests of Katarnia soon.

Leopard menace is quite common in the area, forest officials said. On September 29, another leopard was released in forests across the Gerua River. It was not a man-eater, forest officials confirmed.

Forest officials said that releasing these big cats in the Trans-Gerua forests minimises the possibility of the animals crossing the river and wandering into the residential areas.

Conflicts between humans and animals often arise during the monsoon season when the animals' natural habitats get flooded and they are forced to make their way to the neighbouring sugarcane farming communities. The official said that since the monsoon is almost over, it is expected that the leopards will move back to the forests.

Verma however said that villagers need to remain vigilant and not sleep in the open. "We are constantly advising them to go out only in groups," he added. Forest officials are also patrolling to avoid any further cases of attack as several cases of leopard attacks were reported in the Bahraich district late in September.

For the unversed, wolf attacks in the area since mid-July led to eight deaths and several injuries. The forest department has captured five out of the six wolves responsible for the attacks.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand: Leopard, Cub Spotted Near Court Premises In Pauri Garhwal
  2. Odisha Home To 696 Leopards, Reveals First State-Sponsored Census
  3. Second Leopard Trapped By Forest Dept In UP's Bahraich In Three Days

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAHRAICH LEOPARD ATTACKBAHRAICH LEOPARDLEOPARD CAUGHTBAHRAICH FEMALE LEOPARDBAHRAICH LEOPARD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.