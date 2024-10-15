Bahraich Communal Violence: Slain Ram Gopal Mishra's Family Meet CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

Bahraich: The family of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in the recent Mahsi Maharajganj violence during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lucknow residence on Tuesday.

Mishra's family met the CM at his residence this afternoon. The family left for Lucknow with the local BJP MLA from Mahasi assembly seat Sureshwar Singh on Tuesday morning. It is speculated that the family will demand strict action against the accused from the CM. The BJP MLA is also expected to raise the demand for financial assistance for the victim's family.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Mahasi assembly seat Sureshwar Singh said that the Chief Minister had given him time to meet the victim's family at 12:45 pm today. The MLA said that the victim's family has no condition or demand and just want justice. Kishan Mishra, brother of the slain youth said that “the way my brother was killed, the killers should also be killed in an encounter”. He said that when his brother was shot dead during the communal violence, he was also present on the spot. Mishra said that his slain brother got married only three months ago “and now everything is ruined”. He said that he has full hope from the Chief Minister that he will give justice to his family.

UP Police To Submit Report To CM Today

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order and Home Secretary are expected to submit the report into communal violence to the CM today. A strong police force has been deployed in the area since the violence broke out on Sunday. The surrounding districts have also been put on alert mode. Two youths injured in the violence are being treated at the Trauma Center in Lucknow where their condition remains stable.

Communal clashes broke out in Mahsi Maharajganj area on Sunday evening when a Durga idol immersion procession passing through a Muslim neighbourhood was asked to turn off the music. The altercation escalated and turned into clashes during which Mishra was shot dead. Two more youth Saroj Tiwari (40) and Sudhakar Tiwari (45) were injured and are currently undergoing treatment in the Neuro Surgery Department of KGMU.