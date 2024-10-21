Bagmati Express Collision: Preliminary Probe Suspects Sabotage

Chennai: A new twist has emerged in the investigation of the accident involving Bagmati Express and a goods train a week ago. Preliminary findings indicate that the accident may have been a deliberate act of sabotage and not due to any technical snag.
Thus, a new section has been added onto the existing case, charging those responsible for "sabotage to derail the train."
The accident had occurred near Kavaraipettai railway station in Thiruvallur district on October 11. Nineteen passengers were injured but no casualty was reported. Following which, investigations were initiated by the Korukkupettai Railway Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).
Over 40 railway employees from various departments, including the loco pilot, technical, signal, and track maintenance departments, have been questioned in connection with the incident.
It has been learnt that preliminary investigations revealed that the Bagmati Express was diverted to a loop line instead of the main line, leading to a collision with the parked goods train.
Initially, a case was registered under four sections of the BNS including endangering life and causing grievous injury. However, discovery of deliberately loosened bolts and nuts at the point where the train was diverted has led authorities to believe that the accident was a planned act of sabotage.
Resulting which, section 150 of the Indian Railways Act, which pertains to "attempt to damage or derail a train," has been added to the case by RPF. This new development suggests a potential criminal conspiracy behind the accident, significantly escalating the gravity of the situation.
