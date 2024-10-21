ETV Bharat / state

Bagmati Express Collision: Preliminary Probe Suspects Sabotage

Chennai: A new twist has emerged in the investigation of the accident involving Bagmati Express and a goods train a week ago. Preliminary findings indicate that the accident may have been a deliberate act of sabotage and not due to any technical snag.

Thus, a new section has been added onto the existing case, charging those responsible for "sabotage to derail the train."

The accident had occurred near Kavaraipettai railway station in Thiruvallur district on October 11. Nineteen passengers were injured but no casualty was reported. Following which, investigations were initiated by the Korukkupettai Railway Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Over 40 railway employees from various departments, including the loco pilot, technical, signal, and track maintenance departments, have been questioned in connection with the incident.