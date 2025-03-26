'Baghdhenu', That Resonates Assamese Folk Saga, Facing Extinction

Lakhimpur: 'Baghdhenu', which has attained the status of traditional folk musical instrument of Assam, is unique as it sounds like a tiger's roar when played. Made from two pieces of bamboo and a tight rope, this instruments hold a significant place in the folk traditions of the northeast. Despite this, Baghdhenu is gradually heading towards extinction.

Many interesting legends are associated with Baghdhenu, which has a close relation with the socio-traditional life of ancient Assam. But with time, it has become a rare instrument and the present generation has very little information about it, which is unique for its grand resonance.

Baghdhenu (ETV Bharat)

According to folklore, when Baghdhenu, which is believed to be a way to invoke the rain God during droughts, was used, it produced thunder followed by showers. According to another legend, this instrument was used to combat wild animal menace as Baghdhenu's sound frightened animals and helped in chasing them away.

With the passing time, legends surrounding Baghdhenu started to fade away. Yet a handful of people are still working hard to safeguard the legacy of Baghdhenu. One such person who is struggling hard to keep Baghdhenu's uniqueness alive is Lakhimpur’s Golap Dihingia, a retired employee of Brahmaputa Board.

Golap Dihingia playing Baghdhenu (ETV Bharat)

Following his retirement Dihingia is busy promoting musical instruments used in folk songs, Bihu festival and others. Dihinigia has been associated with making folk instruments since childhood.

Talking to ETV Bharat Dihingia recalled, “Since I was a kid, I got involved in making Baghdhenu. I was inspired by seeing my paternal uncle making it. Whenever we played the Baghdhenu our neighbours used to dance which gave me a lot of joy.”

Explaining Baghdhenu's importance, Dihingia said, “Assam is an agriculture based state. In the past we used to play the Baghdhenu together whenever there was a drought during the farming season. It is believed that Baghdhenu is used to call rain. So whenever we played the Baghdhenu, it rained for an hour or two."

Golap Dihingia has made this Baghdhenu himself (ETV Bharat)

However, focus on studies and career prompted Dihingia to put a brake on his passion for folk musical instruments. But now in post-retirement period, Dihingia has once again taken up what used to give him immense joy in his childhood days.

"I was thinking about how to promote Assam's folk instruments and so started making those myself. Apart from Baghdhenu, he also makes various traditional instruments including Gogona, Sutuli, Ektara, Dotara that exhibit the vibrant folk culture of the Assamese community.

What makes Dihingia different is that he does not sell these instruments but gifts these to renowned people on their birthdays or to guests at his place. Some of the distinguished people whom Dihingia has gifted his prized creations on their birthdays are noted poet Nalinidhar Bhattacharya, artist Nilpaban Barua, poet Samir Tanti to name a few.

Dihingia said, "I have not only promoted folk music instruments by gifting them to people of Assam but also those from other states. People of Bangladesh have also been gifted folk instruments like Gagana, Sutuli, Taka, Ektara, Dotara. I feel very proud when they call me expressing happiness on playing folk instruments.”

Dihingia feels sad to see at the reluctance of a section of people towards folk music. "If anyone comes to learn how to make folk instruments, I will eagerly teach them. We have many high quality folk instruments. People should be proud of our folk musical instruments and try to make them," he said.