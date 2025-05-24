Bageshwar Sainik Welfare Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe

Bageshwar: Kumaon Vigilance Team has taken major action against corruption. The vigilance team has caught Bageshwar District Sainik Welfare Officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The vigilance team is taking further action against the tainted officer. It is alleged that the District Sainik Welfare Officer was demanding money from the ex-soldier in lieu of service extension.

District Sainik Welfare Officer caught red-handed

On finding the complaint correct, a trap team was immediately formed under the leadership of Haldwani CO Vigilance Anil Singh. Taking action as per rules by the Vigilance Trap Team, on Saturday, District Sainik Welfare Officer Bageshwar Subodh Shukla (Retired Colonel), a native of Rampur village, Bandhigarh district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested while taking a bribe at Hall Resident Guest House, Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Office Complex, Bageshwar.

Was asking for money for a service extension

According to the Vigilance officials, the complainant had complained that he is a retired military personnel and is working in the Sainik Welfare Department. They have a contract of 11 months. In lieu of extending the service, a bribe was being demanded by Bageshwar District Sainik Welfare Officer Subodh Shukla.

Following this, the Vigilance team took immediate action and arrested the District Sainik Welfare Officer of Bageshwar. Meanwhile, Vigilance Director V Murugeshan has appealed to the public to report any instance where a government official demands a bribe. Citizens can contact the Vigilance Establishment through the toll-free helpline number 1084 or the WhatsApp helpline at 9456592300, upon which prompt action will be taken.

