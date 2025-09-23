ETV Bharat / state

Bageshwar Infant Death: 3 Doctors Among 8 Face Action For Negligence, Insensitivity

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has taken action against eight officials and employees, including three doctors, who were found guilty of serious negligence in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child at Bageshwar District Hospital two months ago, allegedly due to a lack of timely treatment.

This action was taken by the state’s Health Secretary, R Rajesh Kumar, after considering the district magistrate's report and the responses to the show-cause notices issued to the accused doctors, officials and employees.

Dr Tapan Sharma, chief medical superintendent, Bageshwar District Hospital, has been removed with immediate effect on charges of insensitivity, failure to ensure ambulance services and administrative incompetence. He has been attached to the director of health, Kumaon Division.

The drivers, Ishwar Singh Tolia and Lakshman Kumar, of the 108 ambulance service have been ordered to stay away from work for one month due to allegations of insensitivity and negligence in their duties. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against them.

Dr Bhurendra Ghatial, the medical officer at Bageshwar District Hospital, Nursing Officers Mahesh Kumar and Himani and ward servant Suraj Singh Kannal have been issued strict warnings for insensitivity and negligence, with orders to ensure no repetition of such behaviour in the future.