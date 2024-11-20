ETV Bharat / state

Bageshwar Dham Seer Dhirendra Shastri To Launch 'Hindu Jodo Yatra' On Nov 21, Cover 160 Km On Foot

Chhatarpur: Strict security arrangements have been made for Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri's 'Hindu Jodo Yatra', covering 160 kilometres on foot in nine days. Famous personalities from across the country are expected participate in the 'padyatra', which will start from Bageshwar Dham.

Police personnel will be deployed at every nook and corner of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The security measures are being reviewed in the districts from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh as the padayatra will cover both states. Chhatarpur Police have also released the route map of the yatra.

The 'Hindu Jodo Yatra' from November 21 to 29 aims at ending the evils of casteism and untouchability from the country along with uniting the Hindus. A total of 160 km will be travelled on foot, of which, 15 to 20 km will be covered per day.

Over 600 personnel will be deployed for ensuring security for the yatra. Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain has come up with a detailed route map so that participants of the padyatra do not face any problems.