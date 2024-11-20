Bageshwar Dham Seer Dhirendra Shastri To Launch 'Hindu Jodo Yatra' On Nov 21, Cover 160 Km On Foot

Chhatarpur: Strict security arrangements have been made for Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri's 'Hindu Jodo Yatra', covering 160 kilometres on foot in nine days. Famous personalities from across the country are expected participate in the 'padyatra', which will start from Bageshwar Dham.
Police personnel will be deployed at every nook and corner of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The security measures are being reviewed in the districts from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh as the padayatra will cover both states. Chhatarpur Police have also released the route map of the yatra.
The 'Hindu Jodo Yatra' from November 21 to 29 aims at ending the evils of casteism and untouchability from the country along with uniting the Hindus. A total of 160 km will be travelled on foot, of which, 15 to 20 km will be covered per day.
Over 600 personnel will be deployed for ensuring security for the yatra. Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain has come up with a detailed route map so that participants of the padyatra do not face any problems.
Hindu Jodo Yatra route map:
As per the route map issued by police, the yatra will kick off on November 21 from Bageshwar Dham and end on November 29 in Orccha Dham.
- On November 21, yatra will reach Kadri Pharmacy College from Bageshwar Dham via Ganj Tower. A 15-km stretch would be covered on foot on the first day of the yatra.
- On November 22, the yatra will start from Kadri Pharmacy College and end at Chhatarpur city Peptic Town via Gathevara under bridge, covering 17 km.
- On November 23, the yatra will travel from Peptic Town to Mau Sania Maharaja Chhatrasal Memorial via Naugaon Shanti College and 21 km will be covered on this day.
- On November 24, the yatra will reach Badagaon Toll Plaza via Deori Rest House, covering 22 km.
- On November 25, it will start from Deori Rest House Bhadarwara and end at Gramodaya Mauranipur in Uttar Pradesh, covering another 22 km.
- On November 26, the padayatra will reach Shri Ram College Bangra via Shri Ram Palace while taking a night halt at Sharda Mahavidyalaya Ghugsi. This stretch includes 17 km.
- On November 27, yatra will cover Shri Ram Palace and Sharda Mahavidyalaya Ghugsi via Sakrar while halting in Niwari at night. This is also a 17-km stretch.
- On November 28, yatra will pass through Niwari to Barusagar via Orchha Tiraha, a distance of 15.5 km.
- On November 29, the yatra will start from Orchha Tiraha and reach Orchha Dham, completing 8 km on its last day.
Providing details of the yatra, Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said, "The padayatra will start from Chhatarpur, spending the first four days in Madhya Pradesh and then enter Uttar Pradesh. The entire route is being thoroughly reviewed. Additional forces are also being deployed from Sagar Zone and Bhopal to ensure adequate security."
Read more