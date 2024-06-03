Bag full of Skeletons Found in Abandoned House in Kolkata, Probe On

Kolkata: A bag full of skeletons was recovered from an abandoned house in Kolkata on Monday morning.

The incident that occurred in Baguiati's Jorda Bagan area has triggered a lot of panic in the area. A probe has been initiated into the incident, police said.

It has been learnt that while passing through the road, locals spotted a bag in the garbage heaped at the abandoned house and got suspicious. When they took a closer look, they saw skulls and bones peeping out of the bag.

Locals immediately informed the police and a team from Baguiati police station arrived at the spot. A forensic team was also called for inspection.

Police put the bag into a sack and sent it for forensic examination to confirm whether they are belong to humans or not. The investigating officials are also trying to ascertain how old the skulls and bones are.

Baguihati Police are trying to find out who left the bag and the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas will be examined. Also, the owner of the house is being traced and will be called for interrogation if needed.

"I saw the skeleton inside the bag. Later, police came and took away the bag," Pooja Bhowmik, a local resident said.

Another resident, Girita Shah, said, "When we saw the skeletons, we reported it to the police. The skeletons were packed with thermocol. No one has lived in this house for a long time," another resident said.

The incident comes a few days after Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim was killed in Kolkata and chopped body parts were recovered from the septic tank of a residential property in New Town.