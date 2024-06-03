ETV Bharat / state

Bag full of Skeletons Found in Abandoned House in Kolkata, Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Baguiati Police have launched a probe to ascertain whether the skeletons belong to humans and their age. Also, the CCTV cameras of the areas will be examined to trace the person who had left the bag here, police said.

Bag full of Skeletons Found in Abandoned House in Kolkata, Probe On
Bones and skulls (ETV Bharat Picture)

Kolkata: A bag full of skeletons was recovered from an abandoned house in Kolkata on Monday morning.

The incident that occurred in Baguiati's Jorda Bagan area has triggered a lot of panic in the area. A probe has been initiated into the incident, police said.

It has been learnt that while passing through the road, locals spotted a bag in the garbage heaped at the abandoned house and got suspicious. When they took a closer look, they saw skulls and bones peeping out of the bag.

Locals immediately informed the police and a team from Baguiati police station arrived at the spot. A forensic team was also called for inspection.

Police put the bag into a sack and sent it for forensic examination to confirm whether they are belong to humans or not. The investigating officials are also trying to ascertain how old the skulls and bones are.

Baguihati Police are trying to find out who left the bag and the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas will be examined. Also, the owner of the house is being traced and will be called for interrogation if needed.

"I saw the skeleton inside the bag. Later, police came and took away the bag," Pooja Bhowmik, a local resident said.

Another resident, Girita Shah, said, "When we saw the skeletons, we reported it to the police. The skeletons were packed with thermocol. No one has lived in this house for a long time," another resident said.

The incident comes a few days after Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim was killed in Kolkata and chopped body parts were recovered from the septic tank of a residential property in New Town.

Read More

  1. West Bengal: Man keeps his brother's skeleton, sits next to it till he dies
  2. CID recovers skeleton of missing woman from septic tank in West Bengal, husband confesses to murder after three years
  3. Karnataka: Five Skeletons Found In Ruined House

TAGGED:

SKELETONS FOUND IN ABANDONED HOUSEBAGUIATI POLICEBAG FULL OF SKELETONSSKELETONS FOUND IN KOLKATA HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.