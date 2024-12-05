Bag Full Of Explosives Found Inside X-ray Section Of Rajasthan Hospital

Udaipur: A bag full of explosives was found inside the Maharana Bhupal Hospital, the largest hospital in southern Rajasthan creating panic among staff and visitors, officials said on Thursday.

It is learnt that the unclaimed bag was found in the X-ray room of the Trauma Emergency Building and contained five detonators and as many blasting caps leaving the staff on tenterhooks.

Hospital Superintendent RL Suman said that as soon as the suspicious bag was found, the police were informed about the matter. After receiving the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot to examine the bag.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an employee of a private mine who had come for an X-ray had forgotten the bag in the X-ray unit. The employee was admitted here after being injured in an accident the night before. The employee has told police that the bag belongs to his colleague, who died in the accident.

The police have seized the bag, but the arrival of explosive material in the hospital premises has raised questions on the security system. About 20,000 people visit this hospital daily on an average. The hospital administration has not filed any report regarding the matter. However, the police have registered a case at their level at the Hathipol police station.