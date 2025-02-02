Badrinath Dham Doors To Open For Devotees On May 4

Rishikesh: The doors of the world famous Badrinath Dham will be thrown open on May 4 at 6 am. On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, in a simple religious ceremony at Narendra Nagar Rajmahal in Tehri district, the date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham was decided by authorities on the basis of the panchang.

Shri Badarinath -Kedarnath Temple Committee(BKTC) in a post on X mentioned the date of the opening of gates. During this, in the presence of the members of the Tehri royal family, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Dimri Religious Central Panchayat, the religious leaders decided the date of opening of the doors. The date for threading oil from sesame seeds for Gadu Ghada (sacred oil urn) has been fixed on April 22.

On Sunday, the date of opening the doors was announced at the Raj Mahal in Narendra Nagar in the presence of Maharaja Manujyendra Shah, Princess Shirja Shah, and Pandit Krishna Prasad Uniyal. According to norms, as soon as the date of opening the doors of Badrinath Dham is announced, preparations for Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra 2025 begin.

On November 17, 2024, the doors of Badrinath Dham located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand were closed for the winter. Many devotees were witnesses to the event of formal closing day.