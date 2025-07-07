ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Landslide | Pilgrims Face Difficulties While Going To Badrinath And Kedarnath

Pilgrims are facing difficulty going to Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and landslides in the hill state

Uttarakhand Landslide | Pilgrims Stuck On Their Way To Badrinath And Kedarnath
A flooded area in Uttarakhand after the state was pounded with torrential rains (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

Rudraprayag: Pilgrims are stuck on their way while going to religious places, Badrinath and Kedarnath, due to torrential rains and landslides in Uttarakhand since Sunday night.

The Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are in spate. Some boulders have fallen on the Badrinath and Kedarnath highway, due to which pilgrims are facing difficulties. Currently, the Char Dham Yatra is underway in the hill state.

Pilgrims, who were on their way to Kedarnath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, have been stopped at Sonaprayag. After a lot of work, the highway was reopened for the pilgrims. They are, however, being allowed to go on foot after the road was reopened.

Pilgrims going to Badrinath were halted at Sirobgad, and the administration worked on a war footing to open the highway. If the rain continues, it would be more difficult for the pilgrims, who come from the nooks and corners of the country.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains and landslides in the hill state. The Sangam area in Rudraprayag has been flooded. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on the road. The authorities have appealed to the pilgrims to be cautious.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the holy pilgrimages in the country, covers Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Meanwhile, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has issued a landslide warning alert for the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.

